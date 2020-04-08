10 best goals of the season so far | Premier League 2019-20

The Premier League has produced plenty of drama as usual this season, including wonderful goals.

Here we whittle them down to the 10 best, includes worldies, individual wonders and cheeky finishes.

The best strikes we witnessed in the Premier League before its suspension

The Premier League 2019-20 was a rollicking affair while it lasted. Even though Liverpool were running away with the title, the season witnessed plenty of events over many eventful months.

So while we desperately wait for top-flight action to resume, we have enough moments to pick, dissect, analyse, and mull over. Why not start with the thing that grips us the most in the beautiful game - goals? Here are the 10 best goals scored in the Premier League thus far.

#10 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) vs Watford | 15 December, 2019

Salah can score all sorts of goals it seems...

Let's begin with the cheekiest goal you'll see this season. Mohamed Salah's backheel strike against Watford may look easy, but the truth is that he made it look easy. Such was the nonchalance in his execution. Divock Origi's miscued shot fell perfectly for Salah, who without even taking a touch, did a dummy and nudged the ball from the heels of his boots with consummate ease. Ice-cool finish!

Here's how Salah did it:

#9 Joao Moutinho (Wolverhampton) vs Bournemouth | 23 November, 2019

Moutinho's scored on the best freekick goals of the season

An underrated wonder, Joao Moutinho doesn't normally score goals but whenever he does, he makes sure your jaws drop. Like that sumptuous low-drive against PSG, or the scorching long ranger against Bordeaux, or this wonderful free-kick against Bournemouth.

He had the opportunity from the deadball situation just outside the box, but the angle was so tight that Wolves clustered around inside the area thinking someone would head home, but Moutinho certainly had other ideas. He whipped in an incredible in-swinger which crashed into the top corner, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance. What a way to arrest your run of 60-goalless games!

#8 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) vs Newcastle United | 30 November, 2019

De Bruyne's rocket was too hot for Newcastle to handle

Who says Kevin De Bruyne is just a fine playmaker and assist-maker? On his day, the Belgian wizard can score worldies too like this one here. Chesting the ball down right outside the box, he squeezed it past the onrushing defenders by rifling home a scorcher that hit the underside of the bar before bouncing off into the goal.

As the scores were deadlocked at 1-1 with only eight minutes of normal time left, De Bruyne just decided to pull another rabbit out of his hat in his inimitable style.

#7 Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) vs Manchester City | 30 November, 2019

Shelvey rescued a point for Newcastle with a brilliant goal at the death

After watching De Bruyne's volley sail right under his shin, Shelvey must have vowed to make things right. And what a moment to do so too! With the clock winding down and only a few seconds left, Christian Atsu sent a loose ball Shelvey's way, who latched on to angle a ferocious effort over the wall and into the bottom corner for the smash-and-grab equaliser as the Toons earned a valuable point.

#6 Fabinho (Liverpool) vs Manchester City | 11 November, 2019

Outrageous effort from Fabinho brought the Kop on its feet

Call this a fortuitous goal or Fabinho's pure instincts, either way this goal was straight out of the top drawer. The Brazilian latched on to Ilkay Gundogan's free back pass and unleashed a 35-yard pile-driver to open Liverpool's account for the evening. This was only the 35th strike of his career, and also, arguably, the best so far.

#5 Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) vs Manchester United | 1 December, 2019

Besides only creating, Grealish can score spectacular goals too

A breakout star in an otherwise stumbling Aston Villa side, Jack Grealish rose to prominence this season with a series of impressive performances. However, this wonder strike against the Red Devils perfectly encapsulates his season. After some neat footwork inside the area, he lined up a shot from a tight angle to place the ball perfectly into the far post leaving David de Gea no chance. Accurate, audacious, and awe-inspiring.

#4 Anthony Martial (Manchester United) vs Watford | 24 February, 2020

Got Martial covered? No problem, he can dink it over!

Ever since Anthony Martial introduced himself to the Mancunians with that goal against Liverpool on his debut in 2015, he has racked up a whole bunch of amazeballs for the Red Devils. This season, the Frenchman added another one to his ever-growing list of beautiful strikes.

His initial chip came off the goalkeeper, but then with some amazing ball control, foot work, quick thinking and, more importantly composure, took a second bite at the cherry and chipped again, this time slotting comfortably into the back post. Nonchalance, personified.

Check out the Martial goal here:

#3 Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea) vs Wolverhampton | 14 September, 2019

Tomori opened his Chelsea account in spectacular fashion

Chelsea's young guns have well and truly stepped up to the plate this season, even scoring several peaches along the way. But nothing caps Fikayo Tomori's stunning 25-yard finish. Jonny's poor attempted clearance off a Chelsea corner found Tomori, who latched on to the loose ball and whipped in an extraordinary curler to break the deadlock. That was his first goal for the Blues, and also one to remember.

#2 Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Brighton) vs Chelsea | 1 January, 2020

The picture says it all...

Heavily criticised for failing to have any impact during his debut campaign, Jahanbakhsh managed to silence his naysayers, albeit for the time being, with a wonderful overhead kick. Having only opened his account in the Premier League the week before, the Iranian international added a second in a truly spectacular fashion, acrobatically connecting to a cross for the equaliser. Jahanbakhsh's tears of joy after scoring this belter showed how much it meant to him.

#1 Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) vs Burnley | 7 December, 2019

Son knocked the entire Burnley team over like a bowling ball knocking down skittles

Tottenham Hotspur might have had a topsy-turvy campaign, but Son Heung-Min has delivered consistently for his side. The Korean ace has taken up the mantle of being the talisman of the team after Harry Kane's unfortunate injury, and gone hell for leather ever since. His stunning solo goal against Burnley is a perfect example.

Son embarked on his buccaneering run from just outside Tottenham's own area, and took apart almost the entire Burnley line-up before sliding it past Nick Pope. Bet your dollars to doughnuts there won't be a better goal this season.

It needs to be seen from all angles to be believed. Check it out below.