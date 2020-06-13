10 best players in the world aged 30 and over

These 10 players are still at the top of their game despite their advancing age.

Here, we take a look at the 10 best players currently aged 30 and over.

The top 10 players currently aged 30 and over

No matter how great a sportsman is, Ol' Father Time eventually catches up with them, and the age of 30 is often considered to be the start of this decline.

The concept is prevalent in football too, but there are several players who have defied logic and continued to be at the very top of their game.

As English cricketer Harry Gurney once said, young players win you games but the experienced players win you titles. These 10 players are doing exactly that with their respective teams:

Honorable mentions: Edinson Cavani, Karim Benzema, Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, Leonardo Bonucci, Gianluigi Buffon, Manuel Neuer, James Milner, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

#10 Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

The impact that Kroos has had for club and country is severely underrated

Kroos isn't as flashy as most of the players mentioned above, so this may seem odd, but he's had an exceptionally good season with Real Madrid so far. The German has emphatically bounced back after an underwhelming campaign, and has been instrumental in the team mounting a sustained title challenge.

Since he arrived from Bayern in 2014, Kroos has had an integral role to play in all of Madrid's success, including the Champions League 'three peat'. A top class midfielder with an enviable skill set, he's also a vital cog in Germany's set-up too, and won the World Cup in 2014. And at 30, he has many more years at the top for club and country.

#9 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

Captain. Leader. Legend.

The decision to pick Ramos over Pique might irk a few, but the former has guided his side to numerous silverware under his leadership. With a chequered disciplinary record throughout his career, Ramos may have bats in his belfry but his reputation as one of the best centre-backs in La Liga's history is indisputably stellar.

Besides being a terrific captain, the 34-year old also has an uncanny knack of scoring goals. He has netted 91 times for Madrid, most of which have come from set-pieces, and is also Spain's 10th all-time goalscorer!

After a difficult season last time out, he's once again back on familiar terrain and remains first-choice at the heart of the backline for both club and country.

#8 David Silva (Manchester City)

Silva's departure from City would mark the end of an era

We're seeing the last few days of Silva as a Cityzen, for he's set to leave the Etihad this summer. And regardless of how the Sky Blues finish the season, he leaves as a legend.

The Spaniard is one the last remnants of the 'golden generation' that was assembled right after the takeover at Manchester City. He will be a vital addition to wherever he's headed next, given his wealth of experience and big-game pedigree.

One of the finest midfielders of his time, Silva has been a creative force unlike anyone else, and his contributions to club and country's success in the last decade is indelible.

#7 Ciro Immobile (SSC Lazio)

Immobile has been Serie A's best striker for some time now

Bet you weren't expecting this guy, but Immobile deserves every ounce of recognition and plaudits for his heroics with Lazio in the last couple of years.

Since 2016, he's struck 94 league goals - only Messi, Ronaldo and Lewandowski have scored more in that time frame. Bet you didn't know that either.

Immobile, after several failed loan stints, has finally found his calling and now there's no stopping him. Serie A's top scorer this season with 27 goals, the Italian is the catalyst to Lazio's improbable title charge.

He has also firmly instated himself as the first-choice striker for the Azzurri too.

#6 Luis Suarez (Barcelona)

One of the finest strikers of this generation

Suarez's form may have dwindled since the last season or so, but he remains a top-quality striker regardless. His role in Barcelona's success in the last five years cannot be overstated.

Despite struggling with injuries this term, he's struck another 14 times from 23 games, while his overall tally stands at a staggering 191 goals in 270 outings.

It's a tragedy that a player of his ilk could never cut into the Ballon d'Or's top 3 nominations, but then again that's the sad reality of being a part of the Messi-Ronaldo generation. Still, he remains valuable for his club and country, at 33.

#5 Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich)

It's criminal that Muller is not a part of Germany's set up anymore

There are few other players quite so underrated despite a stellar career like Muller. Now in his 12th year in the German top-flight, his tally of 527 appearances and a contribution of 387 goals and assists combined, is nothing to sneeze at.

And this season too, he's been on a tear. He has provided 20 assists, his personal best yet and also the most in Europe's top five leagues. He's been integral to Bayern's glorious run in the last decade, and in this form, will surely guide them to many more trophies in this season and beyond.

#4 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

Premier League's greatest striker of the decade?

Aguero turned 32 earlier this month, but given his prolific run, he doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon. City's all-time record goalscorer has been one of the few bright spots in an erratic campaign for the Sky Blues, and continues to be the undisputed No.9 for club and country despite his growing age.

He's struck 180 times in the Premier League, and has a real shot at closing in on Alan Shearer's record if he sticks around for sometime more. Either way, there's no denying he's one of the greatest to have played in the English top-flight.

#3 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

The best No.9 in the world on current form

Shiver me timbers, what a remarkable campaign he's had! The peerless Pole has been in a league of his own, and if the Ballon d'Or ceremony was to be held tomorrow, there's not a chance for any other name to be in the envelope besides Lewandowski's.

He has 45 goals this season for Bayern, his best-ever tally, and also the most in Europe's top five leagues by a country mile, and he's still only 31. However, with 232 goals in the league, he has still has some way to go to match Gerd Muller's all-time record of 365 goals.

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Ronaldo is an ageless wonder

At an age when players either wane or even retire, Ronaldo is busy scripting another legendary tale with Juventus. With 53 goals from 76 games already, he's well on course to hit triple digits for a third club! That's as insane as it could get.

The Portuguese wonder also continues to be the Seleccao's main man. Last year was statistically his best too, and he lifted his second international title. He may have turned 35 in February, but still has enough in the tank to continue at the top for a few more years.

#1 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Almost 33, but still going strong...

We haven't witnessed vintage Messi this season, but he is still currently La Liga's top scorer as well as top assist provider. Like last season, the Barcelona talisman is leading the title charge for the Catalans without much support, and we've truly exhausted every superlative in the dictionary to describe him.

He turns 33 in a few days from now, but isn't showing any signs of slowing down. Don't bet against him picking up another Ballon d'Or before he drives off into the sunset.