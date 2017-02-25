10 best quotes on Cristiano Ronaldo

The best quotes on the best player in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo.

@whynotkundu by Sagnik Kundu Top 5 / Top 10 25 Feb 2017, 00:23 IST

The greatest ever?

Whichever club you support, whichever player you love, you just cannot deny that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best footballers ever. Over the last decade, he has broken every possible scoring record there is. He has filled up his cabinet with every accolade, both individual and collective.

Last year, when he led Portugal to an unprecedented Euro Cup victory, Ronaldo settled the greatest-of-all-time debate, once and for all. Here, we take a look at ten famous quotes by his teammates, rivals and former players on his sheer brilliance.

#10 Jose Mourinho

Mourinho giving his instructions to Ronaldo

“He is the best. The best in the world, yes. Probably the best ever. I saw Maradona a couple of times. I never saw Pele. But Cristiano is amazing. This man is the best… Cristiano is a goals machine. He is an incredible player. He is like Zidane, there will never be another Ronaldo.” - Jose Mourinho

The Portuguese manager, who is currently in charge of Manchester United, is considered to be one of the most intelligent managers. Ronaldo has played under his tutelage at Real Madrid for three seasons. The duo had achieved success as Real Madrid won three trophies including a La Liga title.