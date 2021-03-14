10 best transfers in Real Madrid history

Real Madrid are one of the most successful clubs in Europe's top five leagues. They have won a plethora of domestic and continental honours during the course of their long and illustrious history.

Unsurprisingly, some of the best players to have graced the game have turned up for the record 34-time La Liga and 13-time Champions League winners over the years.

Ten best transfers made by Real Madrid

While not all big-name players have excelled in the famed Real Madrid whites, a few of them have left an indelible mark on the club's history. On that note, let's have a look at the ten best transfers made by Real Madrid.

#10 Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale - on loan at Tottenham Hotspur - may be surplus to requirements at Real Madrid at the moment, but there's no denying the Welshman's impact at the Spanish giants.

Since arriving at Real Madrid in the summer of 2013 on a world-record transfer, Bale has scored 105 goals in over 250 appearances while also providing 68 assists. He has netted in big games - the 2014 and 2018 Champions League finals, the second one being an acrobatic overhead kick.

Advertisement

Despite poor form and injuries plaguing his stint at the Bernabeu, Bale has played a stellar role in Real Madrid winning four Champions League and two La Liga titles. Considering his good form at Spurs, Bale is far from a finished article and could have a role to play at Real Madrid in the future.

#9 Ronaldo Nazario

Ronaldo Nazario

One of the most lethal strikers in the game's history, Ronaldo Nazario had a fabulous stint at Real Madrid, scoring 104 goals in 177 games.

Fresh off winning the 2002 FIFA World Cup, where he scored eight goals, the two-time Ballon d'Or winner's arrival kickstarted the Galacticos era at Real Madrid. Ronaldo scored 23 league goals that campaign to help the team win the La Liga title before winning the Pichichi award in his next season.

Ronaldo netted a memorable hat-trick against Manchester United in the 2002-03 Champions League quarter-finals, which earned him a rare standing ovation from both sets of fans.

Advertisement

With injuries slowing him down, Ronaldo scored just 19 times in his last two seasons at Real Madrid before he moved to AC Milan.

#8 Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane

Present Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane is arguably best remembered by Los Blancos fans for his sensational volley against Bayer Leverkusen in the 2002 Champions League final in Glasgow.

That goal sealed Real Madrid's third Champions League title in six years as Zidane walked into club folklore. Earlier that season, the Frenchman had arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu on a world-record transfer.

😱 Zinédine Zidane's spectacular volley in the 2002 final! 🚀🎯



The first time he lifted the #UCL 🏆... https://t.co/MMuICEBvP7 pic.twitter.com/MQGarfsUuh — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) July 9, 2019

Advertisement

The two-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 49 goals and provided 68 assists in over 200 games spanning five seasons at Real Madrid.

More than a decade later, he would return to deliver a stunning Champions League three-peat as Real Madrid became the team to beat in Europe.

#7 Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos has turned out to be one of the best signings made by Real Madrid in the last decade.

Since arriving from Bayern Munich after winning the FIFA World Cup with Gemany in 2014, Kroos has become a first-team regular at Real Madrid. Not one to hog as much limelight as some of his illustrious colleagues up front, Kroos has played a key role in Real Madrid's dominance in Europe and in the league over the years.

Advertisement

50 - Toni Kroos 🇩🇪 has made 50 assists for @realmadriden in @LaLigaEN (20 from open play and 30 from set pieces -26 from dead ball situations-), more than any other midfielder in the competition since the start of 2014/15. Conductor. pic.twitter.com/OYUxVDPjfq — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 15, 2021

Although he has scored only 21 times in over 300 appearances, Kroos has made an impressive 75 assists.

Real Madrid manager recently said about Kroos:

"Kroos is such a good player that he can play as a No.6, as a pure midfielder or as a No.10. His main virtue is his serenity. He never gets nervous. I find it amazing how easily he plays with both feet. I might think he's left-footed. His whole life is football and family. The rest does not matter. He will be remembered as a spectacular player, one of the best in the world in his position."

1 / 3 NEXT