10 best under-the-radar transfers of the January 2022 transfer window

Transfer windows are chaotic and crazy. Earlier, January windows used to have a lot less activity. But now teams are determined to address squad issues or increase depth in January and thus there are a lot more transfers. That makes it difficult to keep up with all the moves in the window. So here are 10 interesting under-the-radar transfers in the January transfer window that you might have missed.

#10 Ilaix Moriba (RB Leipzig to Valencia)

FC Barcelona v RC Celta - La Liga Santander

Ilaix Moriba is back in Spain six months after his unceremonious departure from Barcelona after a contract dispute. He's currently on loan to Valencia from RB Leipzig, where he was continually overlooked. At Valencia, he replaces the outgoing Daniel Wass.

Under Jose Bordalas, he will get another chance to show his ample potential. He will slot right into the center of the park in either a 4-4-2 or a 3-5-2 formation, depending on which the manager chooses.

#9 Samuele Ricci (Empoli to Torino)

Italy U21 v Montenegro U21 - UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifier

An up-and-coming defensive midfielder, Samuele Ricci moved from Empoli to Torino on loan. The-20-year-old is an excellent controller of the ball and is very smart at finding passing lanes. He is impressive at winning the ball back too; only Aurelien Tchouameni and Declan Rice completed more tackles and interceptions than Ricci among U23 midfielders this season.

Torino have massively improved this year and this loan could help them push for Europe. For Ricci, these 6 months could put him on the radar of the biggest clubs.

#8 Borja Mayoral (Roma to Getafe)

Getafe looked doomed at the start of the season when they just couldn't manage to win a game. Subsequent managerial changes and an upturn in form have meant that they find themselves outside the relegation zone, recently having beaten Real Madrid.

That being said, their biggest Achilles heel has been goalscoring. They are the second lowest scorers in the league.

US Sassuolo v AS Roma - Serie A

The arrival of Borja Mayoral can help address this. The former Real Madrid player found himself out of favor in the Italian capital despite scoring 10 league goals last season. A good six months can be highly beneficial for both parties here. Mayoral moved to Getafe on a joint loan deal from Roma, alongside Gonzalo Villar.

#7 Matias Arezo (River Plate Montevideo to Granada)

Only 19 year of age, Matias Arezo has been a real gem in South American football. He has already played 91 games and made 51 goal contributions for River Plate. Spoken very highly of in Uruguay, it will be interesting to see how he copes with European football. Atletico Madrid have had their eye on him for a long time and their fans were furious that the club missed out on him.

Warriors of Uruguay @UruguayanHeroes Matías Arezo has started training at Granada.



The young striker could make his debut for the club against Real Madrid upcoming weekend. Matías Arezo has started training at Granada.The young striker could make his debut for the club against Real Madrid upcoming weekend. https://t.co/K3jW49i0bE

Strong, skilful and sharp, Arezo is a real menace to deal with for defenders and he cost a mere €3.2 million. He's also a ferocious presser. Given his qualities, it is hardly surprising that he has been called the next 'Luis Suarez'. With him and Colombian Luis Suarez in their side, Granada could be a team to watch out for.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Manas Mitul