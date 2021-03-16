10 most expensive transfers in Barcelona history

Barcelona are one of the most successful European clubs. The Blaugrana have won a plethora of domestic and continental titles during their rich and illustrious history.

Unsurprisingly, considering their rich pedigree, some of the best players in the game have played for Barcelona over the years.

The likes of Johan Cryuff, Diego Maradona and Michael Laudrup have graced the Barcelona colors. In more recent times, Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta have worn Barcelona's famous Blaugrana jersey.

Ten most expensive signings made by Barcelona:

Barcelona, who have the largest wage-bill of any football club in the world, have made a plethora of big-money signings over the years.

On that note, let's have a look at the ten most expensive signings made by Barcelona.

#10 David Villa - €40 million (2010)

David Villa

David Villa arrived at Barcelona after a victorious campaign with Spain at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

The former Valencia striker had a decent three-season stint at the club, scoring 48 goals and helping Barcelona to seven trophies - two of them being La Liga titles and one Champions League.

Though he had entered his 30s by then, Villa was a force to be reckoned with and was also lethal from set-pieces.

#9 Malcom - €41 million (2018)

Malcom

Barcelona splashed the cash to land Malcom in the summer of 2018, dishing out €41 million for his services to Bordeaux.

The then 21-year-old arrived at the Camp Nou with much fanfare, as he had made an impact at his previous club, thanks to his blistering pace, trickery and ability to shoot from distance.

However, the right-winger struggled to get going under Ernesto Valverde, scoring just four times in 24 games, before he was sold off to Zenit St. Petersburg a year later.

#8 Miralem Pjanic - €60 million (2020)

Miralem Pjanic

Miralem Pjanic arrived at the Camp Nou in a swap deal last summer that saw Arthur head to Juventus.

It wouldn't be unfair to say that the €60 million transfer hasn't quite worked out the way Barcelona would have hoped it to.

OFFICIAL: Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Miralem Pjanic from Juventus 🤝 pic.twitter.com/lGkFsh8Qhk — Goal (@goal) June 29, 2020

Pjanic has made 28 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona this season, but he is yet to score or provide an assist for the club. Nevertheless, the Bosnia and Herzegovina international is a player of proven pedigree and shouldn't be counted out just yet.

#7 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - €69.5 million (2009)

Zlatan Ibrahimovich

Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrived at treble-winners Barcelona in the summer of 2009 and made a blistering start to life at Camp Nou.

However, Ibrahimovic struggled to adapt after he was shifted to the wings; his relationship with Pep Guardiola deteriorated, and the striker was back in Italy a year later.

Nevertheless, the Swede had a decent season at Barcelona, scoring 22 times in all competitions and winning four titles.

🇪🇸 Ibrahimovic at Barcelona:



4️⃣6️⃣ games

2️⃣2️⃣ goals



🏆 La Liga

🏆 UEFA Super Cup

🏆 Club World Cup

🏆 Supercopa de Espanapic.twitter.com/lTVHUEbs5Z — Goal (@goal) October 3, 2019

One can only wonder what might have been had Ibrahimovic stayed at the club for a while longer.

