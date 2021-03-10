10 most expensive transfers in Manchester United history

The most successful side in Premier League history, Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest players to perform in England’s top-flight over the past few decades.

Unsurprisingly, Manchester United are well-renowned for their spending power, and they’ve signed some of the most expensive players in Premier League history.

When looking at Manchester United’s 10 most expensive signings, though, it is stunning to discover that all of them came in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

As many people know, Manchester United have not won a Premier League title since Ferguson left the club in 2013.

So without further ado, here are Manchester United’s ten most expensive signings of all time.

#10 Anthony Martial – Monaco to Manchester United, £36m, September 2015

Anthony Martial has struggled for consistency during his career at Manchester United.

Anthony Martial became the most expensive teenager in football history when Manchester United paid Monaco £36m for his services back in September 2015.

In fact, when all is said and done, the transfer may cost Manchester United even more – as much as £57.6m in total.

So has the French striker been a hit since arriving at Old Trafford more than half a decade ago? To be honest, the jury is still out.

Martial has acted as both a wide forward, support striker, and central striker during his time with Manchester United.

Over his five-and-a-half seasons with the club, he’s made 256 appearances and has scored 78 goals, 55 of them coming in the Premier League.

Martial has been responsible for some incredible strikes at Manchester United, including a debut goal against Liverpool and the winning goal in the 2016 FA Cup semi-final against Everton.

And the Frenchman has won a total of three major trophies with the Red Devils, too.

However, many Manchester United fans often vent frustration with Martial’s finishing ability and effort on the pitch, meaning he can’t be considered an outright success just yet.

At 25 years old, though, he’s still got plenty of time on his hands.

#9 Juan Mata – Chelsea to Manchester United, £37m, January 2014

Juan Mata has struggled to produce his best form with Manchester United.

Juan Mata arrived at Manchester United in January 2014 for a large fee of £37m, in what was a bit of a shocking move at the time.

The Spanish playmaker had won Chelsea’s Player of the Year award in both the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons. However, he had been frozen out by new boss Jose Mourinho in the first half of the 2013-14 campaign.

His arrival at Manchester United was supposed to be the catalyst to turn around the eventually-doomed reign of David Moyes. Unfortunately, though, it didn’t quite play out like that.

Mata scored six goals in his first 15 games with United but couldn’t help them finish higher than seventh in the Premier League as Moyes was unsurprisingly fired.

The Spaniard’s best period with the Red Devils came under their next boss, Louis van Gaal. He made a total of 71 appearances over the next two seasons at Old Trafford, scoring a total of 20 goals in the process.

However, despite some shining moments, Mata was never quite as good at Manchester United as he was at Chelsea.

The Spaniard remains at Old Trafford to this day. However, his importance under Jose Mourinho and later, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has largely diminished to the point where he’d be considered a bit-part now.

Mata remains popular with United fans, and for his early impact, he can’t be considered a flop – but it’d be hard to outright consider him a success too.

#8 Nemanja Matic – Chelsea to Manchester United, £40m, July 2017

Nemanja Matic enjoyed an excellent debut season with Manchester United in 2017-18.

Some eyebrows were raised when Manchester United parted with £40m to bring midfielder Nemanja Matic to Old Trafford from Chelsea in the summer of 2017.

Matic had been outstanding in the 2014-15 season for the Blues. He helped them win the Premier League title and was named in the PFA Team of the Year in the process.

But in the two seasons that followed, the Serbian’s legs appeared to be gone – meaning it was a surprise when he reunited with his former boss Jose Mourinho in Manchester.

However, Matic enjoyed an excellent debut season for the Red Devils in 2017-18. He appeared in 36 of their 38 Premier League games and even scored the team’s Goal of the Season with a stunning strike against Crystal Palace.

Manchester United ended up finishing second in that season in what was their best Premier League finish since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure. And Matic – shoring up his side’s midfield – definitely played his part.

In the three seasons that have followed, Matic has largely faded into the periphery somewhat and now sits behind both Scott McTominay and Fred in the pecking order.

However, he’s been a solid servant for the club since arriving in 2017 and has mostly repaid his large transfer fee.

