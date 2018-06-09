10 famous failed Liverpool transfers

Liverpool's pursuit of Nabil Fekir could end in failure and it's not the first time the club has famously failed to sign a player.

Liverpool failed in their attempt to sign Mohamed Salah back in 2014

Liverpool’s active pursuit of Lyon’s French international Nabil Fekir has to be one of the worst kept secrets of this summer transfer window.

The news of a potential move for Fekir broke towards the end of the 2017/18 season and it has gathered pace since. On June 7, almost every media outlet reported that Liverpool struck a deal with Lyon for their captain for a reported fee of £52.8 million.

However, in the next 24 hours, there have been numerous twists in this transfer saga. Some reports suggest that the deal has not gone through after concerns following his medical while some others say that an agreement hasn’t been reached with Lyon.

The French club has come out and denied that ‘information’ regarding the transfer is wrong but they haven’t denied that a transfer could happen.

This is not the first time that Liverpool has had difficulties in wrapping up a deal for one of their major targets. Last summer, the club had to pull the plug on a move for Virgil van Dijk after Southampton accused them of tapping up. Liverpool apologised and didn’t sign the player in the summer but eventually signed him in the winter transfer window.

In light of the Nabil Fekir saga, take a look at 10 famous instances when Liverpool failed to conclude a transfer deal.

#10 Mohamed Salah

Salah joined Chelsea after Liverpool failed to reach an agreement with Basel

Let’s start with the big one, shall we?

It is no secret that Liverpool attempted to sign Mohamed Salah during the winter transfer window of the 2013/14 season. The club was mounting a serious title challenge but there was a clear lack of depth in attack.

The Reds were locked in negotiations with Salah’s former club Basel for weeks but both parties failed to reach an agreement over the transfer fee. It was at this stage that Chelsea intervened and made a swift move for the player by signing him for £11 million.

Liverpool eventually signed the Egyptian in 2017 and what a transfer that turned out to be, right?

Salah opened up about his initial failed move to Liverpool in 2016.

“Liverpool had wanted me for a number of months. They had opened talks in October 2013.”

“Negotiations took a long time because Basel rejected more than one offer. They felt the transfer fee was not that high. I was waiting for Liverpool because I really like Liverpool. I was eager to join them.”