Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    FIFA World Cup: 10 records that might never be broken

    From the outrageous to the extreme, some of these records are one of a kind

    Tyler Martin
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 22 May 2018, 22:34 IST
    4.11K

    10 FIFA World Cup records that might never be broken
    Can these World Cup records ever be broken?

    The 2018 edition of FIFA World Cup will run from 14 June to 15 July in Russia across 11 cities and 12 stadia. Some of the world's greatest footballers will display their skills and look forward to bring home the trophy. Moreover, it is that part of the year when everyone becomes a football pundit.

    Which club does the third-choice goalkeeper of a particular team play? Which players are playing their first and last World Cup? Which record will be broken if that player scores? They have the answer to all such questions.

    If you are one of those pundits, then you have come across the right article. Here we present before you 10 FIFA World Cup records that might never be broken.

    Also Read: 5 Records that might be broken at 2018 FIFA World Cup

    #10 Highest attendance in a World Cup match

    The highest attendance in a World Cup match
    More than 170,000 fans flocked to the stadium

    The record for the highest attendance in a FIFA World Cup match is officially 173,830 in the Estadio de Maracana at the 1950 Jules Rimet Cup. Unofficially, it was 199,854.

    This match was called the "decisive match" because of it was the final game in a round-robin format with both sides in with a shout of taking the trophy home.

    The match between Brazil and Uruguay would decide the title; a victory or a draw would grant Brazil the title, whereas Uruguay had to win the match in order to win the championship.

    Brazil were the clear favorites to lift the trophy and Uruguay didn't even appear as a threat on paper. However, the unthinkable had happened as Uruguay overcame the 1-0 deficit and won 2-1.

    Also read: Iconic World Cup Moments - When Uruguay silenced the Maracana

    It is highly unlikely that this record might be broken. At the time, the Maracanã was mostly concrete grandstands with no seats. And right now, most international football matches are played in all-seater stadiums.

    Moreover, the largest stadium in the world, the May Day stadium at Pyongyang in North Korea, only has a capacity of 150,000. Whosoever wants to break the record will not only have to win the bid but also create a larger stadium.

    FIFA World Cup 2018 Argentina Football Italy Football Football Top 5/Top 10
    Page 1 of 10 Next
    FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 Records that might be broken
    RELATED STORY
    10 legends who have never won a major international trophy
    RELATED STORY
    The 7 Most Controversial World Cup Moments Ever
    RELATED STORY
    10 biggest chokes in football history
    RELATED STORY
    5 of the best international rivalries
    RELATED STORY
    Attributes that define each nation's footballers the best
    RELATED STORY
    5 reasons why parking the bus is not a crime
    RELATED STORY
    6 players who stopped both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel...
    RELATED STORY
    5 current players who share their playing style with...
    RELATED STORY
    FIFA World Cup 2018: 10 players who will likely be...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    Matches Points Table
    Group Stage - Week 1
    14 Jun RUS SAU 08:30 PM
    15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
    15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
    15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
    16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
    16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
    16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
    17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
    17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
    17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
    17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
    18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
    18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
    18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
    19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
    19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
    All Fixtures →
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018