10 footballers who are undroppable for their teams

As we head to the conclusion of the most elongated football season in recent years, we're also close to the start of the new season, with some countries having already begun their 2020-21 campaigns.

But for the European elite, in the top leagues of the continent, the start of the new season is still a few weeks away. There have been some managerial changes, and some seismic events in the past few weeks in European football, including the biggest of players asking to leave their clubs.

However, for some clubs, they just cannot afford to lose to certain players, either permanently or due to injuries during the course of the season.

Here, we take a look at ten players without whom their respective clubs' systems would not be able to function with the same aplomb that it does right now.

#10 Raphael Guerreiro | Borussia Dortmund

\Borussia Dortmund's Raphael Guerreiro has been a critical player for Lucien Favre

For Borussia Dortmund under Lucien Favre, the two wing-backs have been critical for the system to function.

Last season, the two wing-backs, Raphael Guerreiro and Achraf Hakimi combined to provide a goal or an assist once in every 104 minutes. For context, the Liverpool pair of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson only had a goal involvement once in 136 minutes.

With Jadon Sancho and Marco Reus mostly occupying the starting positions on the wings, it is the Dortmund wing-backs that are important to their functioning for the benefit of the team.

Especially on the left flank, Reus is someone who likes to cut in-field, and operate in the spaces behind the striker. If that happens, Dortmund begin to be lopsided without the wing-back providing the width on that flank. That is where Guerreiro's role becomes so important, as he stretches play on the left side. He is an excellent crosser of the ball as well, and that is an important facet of Dortmund's play with a striker like Erling Haaland.

It only add to Guerreiro's importance to the side that he takes set-pieces as well, with a distinct ability to score directly off them as well.

#9 Romelu Lukaku | Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku scored 34 goals in all competitions this season

Romelu Lukaku has only spent one year at Inter Milan, after being brought to the club by Antonio Conte. The Italian head coach had long been wanting to work with Lukaku, and even tried to sign him for Chelsea, but that move did not materialise.

Conte's Inter Milan are a very disciplined side, who require Lukaku's ability to stretch play in the forward areas. Conte's 3-5-2 system is dependent on being compact and shutting the spaces in between the lines. Therefore, it is vital that they have a striker like Lukaku, who is capable of both holding up the ball and linking up, as well as running at defenders on his own.

Unlike Conte's Chelsea side, where Cesc Fabregas and Nemanja Matic weren't particularly the most mobile players, Inter's midfield consists of Nicolo Barella and either of Stefano Sensi or Roberto Gagliardini, who are both runners from midfield.

Lukaku's ability to hold the ball up brings them into play. Once the likes of Sensi and Barella get into the attacking third, that also provides another option to feed the likes Lautaro Martinez, who has been heavily dependent on the service that he receives.

#8 Joshua Kimmich | Bayern Munich

Joshua Kimmich has played both as a midfielder and at right-back under Hansi Flick

It is not a stretch to say that even with Robert Lewandowski's goals, Joshua Kimmich's presence is the most important for Hansi Flick's Bayern Munich side.

This season, Kimmich has mostly played as a midfielder, forming a partnership with either Leon Goretzka or Thiago Alcantara. Kimmich is obviously a workhorse, he reads play excellently, and defends really well, but his passing range is also an extremely underrated facet of his game.

When he has started in midfield, Kimmich hasn't really been the traditional sitting midfielder, taking on more of a box-to-box role, and creating the spaces for Thomas Muller to occupy in the middle of the park.

Kimmich is priceless to this Bayern side, though, because he is a unique kind of player, who has put in world-class performances in two seemingly unrelated positions.

In the latter stages of the UEFA Champions League, with Benjamin Pavard injured, Kimmich had to fill in at right-back, and he did that with aplomb as well.

He scored a goal in the quarterfinal drubbing of Barcelona, and eventually set up Kingsley Coman's winner in the final against Paris Saint-Germain as well.