10 footballers who were overhyped but never lived up to it

We look at ten players who were initially destined for great things and since then have fallen short.

Soumalya Moitra 13 Mar 2017

Anderson during his time at Manchester United

Football can sometimes be a cruel game, especially with the amount of media coverage it receives. It is, undoubtedly one of the most popular among the sports played in the world (if not the most). With that comes all the fanfare and the eyeballs, and with eyeballs comes judgments and hype.

Young footballers often have it hard, with coaches, fellow players, pundits and fans hyping them as a ‘future star’. Some live up to the promise, some fail miserably and spectacularly. In this list, we look at ten players who didn’t live up to their early career fanfare and hype.

Honourable mentions: Andy Carroll, Robinho, Ricardo Quaresma, and Paulo Henrique Ganso.

#10 Theo Walcott

Theo Walcott

It is quite surprising that Theo Walcott is still 27-years-old given the fact that he has been around for ages now. He’s the most ‘loyal’ player still playing in the Premier League after John Terry and Wayne Rooney. He made his debut for Arsenal in the 2006-07 season, but has just 63 goals to his name in the English top flight.

When he burst onto the scene he was touted to be the next big thing in English football, with his pace and ability to go past players, but since then Theo has hardly shown much more. He was even called to Sven-Göran Eriksson’s squad for the World Cup despite having just 13 appearances to his name in the top flight.

Since then, he hasn’t made the England squad in any of the subsequent world cups. To say his career has been a failure would be a step too far (he has scored 100 goals for Arsenal), but he definitely did nothing to justify his billing as a ‘big thing’.