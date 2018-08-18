Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
10 footballers with the highest number of goals (all time)

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.29K   //    18 Aug 2018, 04:36 IST

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Football, one of the most popular sports in the world, has had some true heroes who have transcended the game itself and cemented their legacy in the minds of football fans forever.

The sport needs a lot of hard work and dedication to achieve landmarks on a consistent basis. Some of the major measuring factors of success in a footballers career are goals, assists, clean sheets, and silverware.

The list features all-time football legends with the highest number of goals. Many are well-known icons while some inclusions will surprise you.

The ranking below takes into consideration goals which were scored in official matches played with a player's club and national teams at all age levels and clubs in all divisions.

So, without much ado, let’s take a look at the top ten footballers with most goals in club and international football.

#10 Uwe Seeler - 575 Career Goals


Cup Quarter Final
Uwe Seeler is on 10th Spot with 575 goals

Uwe Seeler is regarded as one of the greatest players in German football history. As a striker, he played for Hamburger SV and also made 72 appearances for the West German National Team. The footballer has scored 575 goals for his club and country.

Seeler participated in the four FIFA World Cups in 1958, 1962, 1966, and 1970. While guided his team to the finals in 1966, where they controversially lost to host England by 4-2 in extra time.

He was captain of both his club team and the national team for many years. His best years were when he and his club won the German championship in 1960 and DFB Pokal in 1963. He was named German Footballer of the Year in 1960, 1964 and 1970.

#9 Túlio Maravilha - 575 Career Goals


Enter cap
Túlio Maravilha is on 9th Spot with 575 goals

Maravilha played for many Brazilian club teams, such as Goiás, Botafogo, Corinthians, Vitória, Fluminense, Cruzeiro and Vila Nova and several lower-division teams in Brazil. He scored 575+ Official goals in his career. His best years were while he was at Botafogo, where he was three times the Brazilian top scorer in the year 1989, 1994, 1995 and won the 1995 Campeonato Brasileiro.

While he was mostly known for his controversial goal 'Tuleta', which he scored against Universidad Católica in a Copa Libertadores match. Having already eliminated the goalkeeper from the play, he stopped short of the goal line with the ball, turned around and flicked the ball up, tapping it in with a heel kick. Interestingly, he played 15 games with Brazilian national team and the team never lost a match with Tulio on the pitch.

1 / 5 NEXT
Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
