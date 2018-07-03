10 free agents who could be in demand this summer

As we enter July, a number of players across Europe are out of contract, and available on a free transfer. The transfer window is well underway, and once the World Cup is over, there is likely to be an awful lot of action.

There have been some great free transfers picked up over the years. Juventus seem to have become the masters of it, having picked up Andrea Pirlo, Paul Pogba and Dani Alves without spending a penny in recent years, and Emre Can has moved to Turin on a free transfer this summer.

We have already seen a hell of a lot of money spent this summer. Liverpool paid nearly £100 million to bring Fabinho and Naby Keita to the club, Manchester United spent over £50 million on Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk, and Leicester City have paid £50 million for James Maddison, Jonny Evans, and Ricardo Pereira.

In a time where football has become dominated by money, the value of a free transfer is not appreciated in the way it once was, yet there are a number of excellent players available.

But is there anyone this summer who can follow in the footsteps of Robert Lewandowski, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Sami Khedira this summer? Here are 10 players who are available on a free transfer, and could attract a lot of interest.

#1 Jack Wilshere

Wilshere has been at Arsenal his entire career, barring a couple of loan spells away, but after a meeting with new manager Unai Emery, has decided that his future lies away from North London. Wilshere is now 26, so whoever decides to take a punt on the midfielder should be getting him as he reaches the peak of his career. There have been shock links with Fenerbahce, and it wouldn't be a shock to see Wilshere move abroad.

It wasn’t too much of a surprise to see him leave Arsenal, as he has never really been able to hold down a place at the club, whether it be down to form or fitness. It is no secret that Wilshere has had horrific luck with injuries during his career, and only once in his career has he made over 30 Premier League appearances in a single season. Last year he made just 20 league appearances and scored once. He is an excellent player though, and he would fit well into a number of mid-table sides, though he may wish to test himself abroad.