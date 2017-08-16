10 greatest Dutch players of all time

A countdown of the best Dutch players football has produced.

Dutch football has given us some of the most well-known players ever witnessed in European football. The three-time World Cup runners up are synonymous with a style of football that leaves the watching world in awe of their skills and ability, and players have come from within the ranks at Dutch clubs to become icons of the game.

The famous Ajax academy, immensely successful national team and incredibly successful managers have brought a nation of 17,000,000 people to the forefront of the footballing world.

But this small country - despite being surrounded by more powerful countries such as France and Germany - remains a breeding ground for footballing talent.

But who remain the finest Dutch players ever produced? Some players have established iconic status at their clubs but have failed to have a similar impact on their national team.

#10 - Ronald Koeman (Midfielder)

Named Holland's Player of the Year in 1987 and 1988, Koeman is considered one of the greats of the game. A product of the Groningen academy, Koeman went onto play for both Ajax and PSV where he won four Eredivisie titles, three KNVB Cups and a European Cup. Koeman became part of Johan Cruyff's 'Dream Team' at Barcelona.

Despite playing in a deeper midfield role, Koeman managed to score a staggering 88 goals in 264 under the guidance of Johan Cruyff at Barcelona. A set-piece specialist, Koeman was a free-kick master and infamously scored the winning goal in the 1992 European Cup final - Barcelona's first European Cup victory.

Koeman won four consecutive La Liga titles at the start of the 1990s, the Copa Del Rey and European Cup. For his national side, Koeman was a member of the 1988 European Championship winning team. He also managed to accumulated 78 caps between 1982-1994 and scored 11 goals.