10 of the greatest players to wear the number 10 shirt

A look at the all-time greats to have donned the number 10 jersey.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Top 5 / Top 10 01 Mar 2017, 10:24 IST

Lionel Messi is considered the best player ever to play the beautiful game

Herbert Chapman, the visionary Arsenal manager popularised the printing of squad numbers on the back of jerseys in a match way back in 1928 against Sheffield Wednesday. His idea was to create awareness among his players to keep in mind their relative positions on the field.

The numbers were assigned in ascending order starting with the goalkeeper who wore the number 1 shirt and so on. Those were the days when the 2-3-5 formation was being predominantly used by teams worldwide, hence the out-and-out strikers of the team wore the numbers 9 and 10 on the back of their shirts.

The tradition of numbering which was once rejected by England's governing body has gone on to become one of the most symbolic things that one can relate with a footballer. Whenever a new signing is announced by the club, fans look forward to the jersey number that is given to him. This signifies the relevance and the importance that has been given to these numbers. In the modern footballing world, revenue generated from shirt sales is a major talking point.

With the evolution of new formations, the roles that were assigned to the previous Chapman squad numbers began to change. One number that was kept reserved for the best player in the team since the 1950s was the number 10. Position wise, this number was associated with a second striker that later got anointed as an attacking midfielder and also as a trequartista in some formations.

Whatever may be the role, the footballing world has seen the best players ever to grace the field don the number 10 jersey for either their club or country or both. The No. 7 was often associated with a fast, pacy winger or the No. 9 was a number reserved for a goalscorer, the No. 10 is associated with the best, most influential player of the team.

On that note, let's take a look at the 10 all time greatest players to wear the number 10 jersey in their illustrious careers:

#10 Francesco Totti

Totti is often called as the epitome of loyalty

"When you hear about Roma, you think of Totti." The man who is considered as the Gladiator of Italian football and the golden boy of Rome, Totti has been a one club legend, wearing his heart on his sleeve for AS Roma.

Totti has played in a number of interesting systems like playing as a false nine, as a trequartista, a winger and also as an out and out striker. Whatever may be the role, Totti has shone for his boyhood club whenever he has donned the famous red shirt.

The 40-year-old is in his 25th season as a senior player at AS Roma and will go down as one of the best players ever to sport the number 10 jersey.