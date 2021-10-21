10 greatest quotes on Cristiano Ronaldo

There hasn't been a conversation about the best players in the world that doesn't include Cristiano Ronaldo, at least for the past decade. His growth at Manchester United catapulted the Portuguese maestro to the very top. His presence at Real Madrid redefined La Liga forever. Even now his career continues to blossom at Old Trafford.

Perhaps the most prolific goalscorer in modern football, Cristiano Ronaldo has broken numerous records, even some he had already set by himself. The Red Devils talisman won his first Ballon d'Or aged 23. Now at age 36, he remains in contention for the most prestigious individual award in world football.

Only a few players apart from Cristiano Ronaldo have made over 1,100 career appearances with nearly 800 goals. Notably, the star also has the most goals and assists in the history of the UEFA Champions League.

Throughout his career, the potent marksman has won a record 32 major trophies. This includes the Serie A title, La Liga titles, back-to-back Champions League title, and three consecutive Premier League titles. He's clearly a brilliant, world-class player in every way. With his current goalscoring stats for Manchester United, Ronaldo isn't ready to slow down yet.

The Portuguese star is, by far, the most influential athlete in the world. His massive social media following is the largest across nearly every social media platform. This speaks volumes about just how prominent the star has become.

It's no surprise that his team-mates, rival players, coaches, and even football legends have spoken in awe of the CR7 brand he portrays. His individual achievements are numerous and his trophy wins are immumerable. He is, by far, the most popular sportsman in the world.

Without further ado, let's take a look at ten of the greatest quotes spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo, including one from his sole rival Lionel Messi.

#10 Eusebio | Benfica legend

SL Benfica v Chelsea FC - UEFA Europa League Final

Before Cristiano Ronaldo, there was another Portuguese legend who took Europe by storm, scoring 733 goals in 745 appearances - Eusebio. The legendary striker spent his prime terrorizing clubs across Europe. It's only fitting that he recognizes just how much of a terror Cristiano Ronaldo is in the final third:

“He has magic in his boots. The first thing you notice about him is that he is incredibly quick and very, very powerful for such a young man. He has great, close control and his technique is excellent. He believes he can do anything with the ball, and that confidence makes him very special indeed.”

#9 Johan Cruyff | Barcelona legend

Red Carpet - 2014 Laureus World Sports Awards

Johan Cruyff was already a three-time Ballon d'Or winner before he even joined Barcelona in 1988. He is regarded by many as one of the greatest players in the history of the beautiful game. Other highly successful players included George Best and Denis Law, both of whom Cruyff compared to Cristiano Ronaldo:

“Cristiano Ronaldo is better than George Best and Denis Law, who were two brilliant and great players in the history of United.”

