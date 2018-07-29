10 Greatest Real Madrid Players of All Time

Rishabh Shekhar FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 12.12K // 29 Jul 2018, 11:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid has the best strategies, the best players with the best skills but the game is tougher as any player who gets to play week in and week out in the field for Real Madrid should be exceptionally good. There are big fishes in this sea and one needs to be a shark to survive here. Real Madrid wants to dominate the world and Ronaldo gives us a glimpse by scoring four goals in the first two games of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Real meaning Royal in Spanish was bestowed on the club by King Alfonso XIII, thus the royal crown in their emblem. They did enough justice to the trust bequeathed to them and matched with the expectation held for them as well. They never shied away from expensive football transfers or hesitated to push their players a little more leading to having the best players to have donned the field in their club.

Alfredo di Stefano

Going down memory lane, one of Alfredo di Stefano's well-circulated picture in Google is that of him sitting on a field with five golden cups sprawled in front of him. The look in his eyes is that of achievement and gratitude at the same time. He is best known for his versatility. Put in any part of the field, he did his best and was kicking people's butts in the attack, defense, and midfield. He was fluid in meeting the team's needs and won two Ballon d'Or, 5 European Cups, and 8 La Linga titles.

Alfredo Di Stefano

1 / 10 NEXT