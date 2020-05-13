10 high-profile football transfers which could happen in the summer window  

Jadon Sancho's future at Dortmund has been under a cloud of doubt

A lot of money has been involved in football over the past decade. From Gareth Bale to Harry Maguire, market inflation has forced clubs to shell out astronomical amounts of money to land their transfer targets.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has affected the financial state of affairs all around the world, and it will have serious ramifications on football transfers as well.

However, some European giants might be determined to take advantage of this situation. They might be looking to spend huge amounts of money on recruits to improve their squad for the forthcoming season.

In this article, we take a look at the top ten deals which could go through in the summer transfer window.

#10 Alex Telles (Porto to PSG):

Alex Telles

Porto left-back Alex Telles is up for grabs at a bargain price of €25 million. Many clubs including PSG, Chelsea, Sevilla, and RB Leipzig are interested in luring the Brazilian to their respective countries.

However, the French giants are understood to be leading the race, according to Le Parisien. Former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel wants to add more competitiveness to PSG's squad, and reportedly wants Alex Telles to compete with Juan Bernat for the left-back position.

The 27-year-old has been one of the finest left-backs in Europe, ever since joining Porto in 2016. He has made 183 appearances, out of which 24 have come in the Champions League. He has also put up some impressive performances against European heavyweights such as Liverpool and Roma.

#9 Nelson Semedo (FC Barcelona to Manchester City):

Nelson Semedo

Nelson Semedo has been second-choice behind Sergi Roberto at the Nou Camp, and has been playing bit-part roles since joining LaLiga outfit Barcelona in 2017. The 26-year-old has struggled to cement his place in the right-back position, under the guidance of both Ernesto Valverde and Quique Setien.

With Joao Cancelo struggling to adapt to his life in England, and Kyle Walker past his prime, Pep Guardiola might be eyeing Nelson Semedo as a long-term option. The full-back fits Guardiola's bill as he possesses good positional awareness and passing qualities. He is also quick to track up and down the field.

As per the Spanish publication Sport (via Sportwitness), Manchester City and Barcelona are a long way away from striking a deal. However, the report says that the Citizens' boss 'loves' the Portuguese international, and wants him to be part of the English side's squad from the forthcoming season.

The full-back is currently unwilling to sign a new contract. Quique Setien might believe that offloading Nelson Semedo for €40 million in the summer transfer window would be the best option for both the club and the player.

#8 Miralem Pjanic (Juventus to FC Barcelona):

Miralem Pjanic

Miralem Pjanic has been one of the top performers in the Serie A for over half a decade, but his form has been a worry of late. The Bosnian has struggled to adapt to Maurizio Sarri's methods, which might prompt Juventus to cash in on him at the right time.

Barcelona are reportedly keen on the Juventus midfielder in spite of his average displays in Turin during the 2019/20 season. Miralem Pjanic, who turned 30 last month, has verbally agreed to a four-year contract with the Blaugrana, as per Sport. According to the report, the Old Lady are not interested in cash, and want two players in a possible swap deal.

Despite interest from Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain, Pjanic has reportedly made it clear that his destination would be the Nou Camp.

#7 Dries Mertens (Napoli to Chelsea):

Dries Mertens

Dries Mertens has spent a major part of his senior career at Napoli, and has gone on to appear for the Italian side more than 300 times. In the process, the Belgian has contributed over 180 goals for the outfit, and also lifted the Coppa Italia in 2014.

Having turned 33 earlier this month, Mertens is on the verge of running down his contract with the Naples-based side this summer. The former PSV striker is attracting interest from Chelsea, who are in pole position to sign him, according to the Standard.

Frank Lampard has Tammy Abraham, Michy Batshuayi, and Olivier Giroud at his disposal in the forward line. He would want to keep hold of the young English striker, while Batshuayi and Giroud are likely to leave the club permanently.

With experienced campaigners Willian and Pedro also likely to leave after contract expiry, free agent Dries Mertens could be the driving force in the Blues forward line. He carries an abundance of experience in European top-flight football, and could prove to be a very shrewd signing for the London side.

#6 Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid to Arsenal):

Thomas Partey

Mikel Arteta's interest in Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey is no secret. The Ghana international is one of the several midfield players who have been linked to Arsenal, and he could fit in perfectly in North London.

Los Rojiblancos are holding talks with Partey to tie him down to a new contract until 2025 and double his release clause, according to the Guardian. However, the Gunners have been chasing the midfielder for a while now.

Partey's physicality, intelligent passing, and aerial prowess are essential for Arsenal, and the £43 million release clause will not fend off the interest of his long-term admirers.

The midfielder has been with Atletico Madrid since 2013. His game has grown leaps and bounds, and he could be ready to make the move to the much more physical Premier League.

#5 Jack Grealish (Aston Villa to Manchester United):

Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish was tipped to join Tottenham Hotspur for £30 million in 2018. However, Aston Villa's stance to block a move to Mauricio Pochettino's side came to fruition as the club gained promotion to the Premier League a year later.

Villa are currently 19th in the Premier League table and are in a tough fight to stay up in the English top-flight. Regardless of their status, the English outfit is already preparing for life without their skipper Jack Grealish post the summer transfer window.

Aston Villa are resigned to losing Grealish, should a £60 million offer be placed on the table. Manchester United supposedly started their negotiations with Aston Villa in February, before the coronavirus pandemic put the deal on hold, according to the reliable Manchester Evening News.

The Red Devils will presumably stick to their plan, and make a move for Jack Grealish when the transfer window reopens.

#4 Leroy Sane (Manchester City to Bayern Munich):

Leroy Sane

Leroy Sane's transfer saga might be coming to an end after all. The forward has reportedly agreed terms with Bayern Munich, according to the Athletic. The former Schalke winger has been a long-term target for the Bavarians, who only have to agree a fee with Manchester City to wrap up the deal.

The 24-year-old switched agents in January, for Bayern to hold fresh talks with the player's representatives and make progressive negotiations over a couple of months. Since Sane has only a year left on his contract, the German outfit are prepared to test City's resistance by kicking off with a €40 million bid.

Kingsley Coman has had an injury-plagued time at the Allianz Arena. The Bavarians' search for a top-notch left-winger might be about to cease, with the arrival of Leroy Sane.

#3 Timo Werner (RB Leipzig to Liverpool):

Timo Werner

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner has reportedly issued a 'come and get me' plea to Jurgen Klopp. The striker netted the only goal against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League round of 16 in London, and addressed the transfer rumours in a post match interview.

The German international was on the verge of leaving for Bayern Munich last summer, but Julian Nagelsmann managed to tie him down to a new contract until 2023. However, the striker's £52.7 million release clause is attracting interest from Liverpool, Inter Milan, and Juventus.

The reliable Fabrizio Romano has said that the Reds have intimated Timo Werner's representatives that they need more time to decide on whether they will make a formal offer for the German striker.

The English club is waiting to see the financial ramifications of the coronavirus. Should football be up and running soon, the Reds will find it easy to land Timo Werner, as there is mutual interest from the player and Jurgen Klopp.

#2 Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan to FC Barcelona):

Lautaro Martinez

Barcelona are certain to rope in Luis Suarez's replacement in the summer transfer window. The Catalan club are reportedly in constant touch with Inter Milan to sign striker Lautaro Martinez, who happens to be Lionel Messi's international compatriot.

The all-time leading scorer of Barcelona is desperate to break the Champions League hoodoo, after years of Real Madrid's dominance under Zinedine Zidane. Lautaro Martinez, who has scored 16 goals in all competitions, is seen as one for the future, following a sublime season in front of goal.

The two clubs are hoping to agree a deal in the next few weeks, according to Sport. It is believed that Barcelona are willing to splash €60 million and send two players to Inter Milan in a swap deal. Nelson Semedo, Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic, Jean Clair Todibo, and Carlos Alena could be the players offered to the Italian club.

#1 Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United):

Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho's stock has spiked since his move to Borussia Dortmund in 2017. The English international was not promised game time by Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. He left for regular football to the Signal Iduna Park - a place where he has fulfilled his promise as a teenager.

The 20-year-old is one of the few players to have touched double figures in both goals and assists this season. He has scored 17 and assisted 19 from 35 games in all competitions this campaign so far. Sancho has been subject to heavy interest from Manchester United and Chelsea for a long period of time now.

Sancho hails from London, but Manchester United are leading the race to sign him, according to Forbes. The Red Devils are willing to match his wage and honour him with the #7 shirt, which was earlier worn by David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are confident of recouping €120 million for Sancho, despite financial issues due to the coronavirus.