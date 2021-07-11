10 interesting stats from Argentina's win over Brazil | Copa America 2021 Final

Argentina ended their near three-decade wait for a trophy by beating Brazil 1-0 in the Copa America 2021 final at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Angel Di Maria applied a sumptuous finish to a Rodrigo de Paul delivery to lift the ball past Brazil keeper Ederson for the only goal of the game. In response, the hosts failed to carve out enough scoring opportunities and generally looked insipid in attack.

La Albiceleste defended stoutly to hold on to their slender lead. Lionel Messi could have sealed the deal for Argentina on the cusp of full-time but lost his footing while rounding Ederson. However, the miss did not prove costly, as Argentina saw out the win to end a long trophy drought.

#CopaAmérica 🏆



¡FINAL DEL PARTIDO! @Argentina venció 1-0 a Brasil con gol de Ángel Di María



FIM DO JOGO! Argentina venceu por 1-0 do @cbf_futebol com gol de Ángel Di María



🇦🇷 Argentina 🆚 Brasil 🇧🇷#VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/v1VF5parZ8 — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) July 11, 2021

On that note, let's have a look at the ten interesting stats from the Albiceleste's win over Brazil in the Copa America 2021 final:

#10 Exactly five years after Cristiano Ronaldo won his first major international trophy for Portugal, Lionel Messi does it for Argentina

Brazil vs Argentina: Final - Copa America Brazil 2021

Lionel Messi ended a long wait for an elusive international trophy with Argentina when La Albiceleste prevailed by a solitary goal in the Copa America 2021 final.

Earlier, Messi had ended up on the losing side in four consecutive major tournament finals - thrice at the Copa America (2007, 2016, 2015) and once at the FIFA World Cup (2014).

Making his tenth appearance at a major tournament (six at the Copa America and four at the FIFA World Cup), the Argentine had his first taste of silverware. Incidentally, that happened exactly five years after his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo won his first major title - the 2016 Euros with Portugal.

10/07/2016: Cristiano Ronaldo wins the first senior international trophy of his career



10/07/2021: Lionel Messi wins the first senior international trophy of his career



🔟 🤝 7️⃣ pic.twitter.com/7Ndy9XLkfE — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 11, 2021

At 34, Messi is approaching the fag end of his illustrious career, replete with numerous individual and team honors in club football. He has now added a maiden international trophy to his impressive trophy cabinet.

#9 Lionel Messi is named the Player of the Tournament before the final

Brazil vs Argentina: Final - Copa America Brazil 2021

Staying with Lionel Messi, the 34-year-old has been a man on a mission at Copa America 2021. With four goals and five assists in the tournament, Messi finished at the top of both leaderboards.

Although the Argentina captain failed to score in the final against Brazil, he was named the Player of the Tournament even before the match kicked off.

Leo #Messi named #CopaAmerica player of tournament 𝘣𝘦𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘦 the final! — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 10, 2021

In the process, Messi, making his record-equalling 34th appearance in the competition, ended his triumphant campaign by recording the most assists by a player in a single edition of the Copa America.

#8 Angel Di Maria scores his first Argentina goal in 13 games spanning three years

Angel Di Maria rejoices after scoring in the Copa America Brazil 2021 final.

Returning to Argentina's starting line-up for the final against Brazil, PSG winger Angel Di Maria scored the only goal of the game in the first half, which turned out to be the difference between the two teams.

In the process, Di Maria scored his first Argentina goal in 13 games spanning three years, last netting for Albiceleste in the 2-4 Round-of-16 defeat against eventual champions France at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Ángel Di María scored his first goal for Argentina in any competition since his goal against France in the 2018 World Cup. That snapped a drought of 13 games, his longest ever with the national team. pic.twitter.com/9Q8OAXjsTU — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 11, 2021

The goal helped the 33-year-old snap the longest scoring drought of his international career.

#7 Argentina score in a final for the first time since 2005

Brazil vs Argentina: Final - Copa America Brazil 2021

Argentina scored for the first time in six finals, which helped them beat Brazil to win the Copa America 2021 title.

Argentina had drawn a blank in their last four major finals - 2007, 2015, 2016 Copa America athe 2014014 FIFA World Cup - losing all three games.

Argentina failed to score in 2014 World Cup final, ‘15 Copa América final and ‘16 C América final.



This is uncharted territory for them. Having that goal gives them a sense of security heading into the second half. Clutch moment for Scaloni to come up w some KEY game management — Nico Cantor (@Nicocantor1) July 11, 2021

Argentina scored in the 2005 FIFA Confederations Cup final against Brazil in Frankfurt but lost the game 1-4.

