10 interesting stats from the Euro 2020 quarter-finals

After an intriguing first knockout round at Euro 2020, the quarter-final round at the tournament was arguably not as eventful.

Nevertheless, Spain needed another extra time and a nervy penalty shootout to down ten-man Switzerland after going 120 minutes against Croatia. Later in the day, in a heavyweight clash between two tournament favourites, Italy beat Belgium to set up a blockbuster last-four clash with La Roja.

In the two other Euro 2020 quarter-finals, Denmark continued their fairy-tale run in the competition, beating Czech Republic, while in the last quarter-final, England produced the most resounding victory among the semi-final quartet, seeing off Ukraine 4-0.

EURO 2020 semi-finals set



Italy vs Spain

England vs Denmark



Who are you backing to lift the trophy?

On that note, let's have a look at ten interesting stats from the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.

#10 Spain equal their highest-ever goals tally at a single edition of the Euros

Spain players celebrate after their Euro 2020 penalty shootout win against Switzerland.

It would be fair to say that three-time champions Spain have blown hot and cold at Euro 2020.

After opening their campaign with a disappointing goalless draw against Czech Republic, Spain were held to a 1-1 draw by Poland in their next game. La Furia Roja, though, announced their arrival at Euro 2020 with an emphatic 5-0 dismantling of Slovakia to book their place in the Round of 16.

Up against 2018 FIFA World Cup finalists Croatia, Spain recovered from an early own goal to lead 3-1 with five minutes to go, before Croatia scored twice to force extra time. Luis Enrique's men, though, recovered to score two unanswered goals in extra time to reach the quarter-finals.

Spain struggled to break down ten-man Switzerland and also missed two spot-kicks in the shootout on their way to the Euro 2020 semis. In the process, La Furia Roja have equalled their best goal tally (12) at a single edition of the European Championship.

🇪🇸 Spain equalled their highest ever EURO goals tally to bring Switzerland's #EURO2020 run to a close! — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 2, 2021

Luis Enrique's men will now take on tournament favourites Italy for a place in the Euro 2020 final.

#9 Euro 2020 has seen more own goals (10) than all of the other editions of the competition combined

Denis Zakaria (n red) put one through his own net against Spain

Continuing the alarming trend of own goals at the tournament, Denis Zakaria of Switzerland became the tenth player at Euro 2020 to put one into his own net.

That tally is one more than the combined tally of own goals ever recorded in European Championship history.

10 - Denis Zakaria's own goal is the tenth we've seen at #EURO2020, which is now one more than were scored at each of the previous 15 editions of the European Championships combined (9). Dubious. pic.twitter.com/odGEGutwDK — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 2, 2021

Earlier in the tournament, Merih Demiral, Mats Hummels, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Wojciech Szczęsny, Lukas Hradecky, Martin Dubravka and Juraj Kucka also scored own goals.

Despite Zakaria's own goal and Remo Freuler's red card, Switzerland thwarted Spain for large swathes to force a second straight penalty shootout. However, the Swiss, who scored all five of their spot-kicks against France, converted only one of their four and exited the tournament despite their keeper Yann Sommer's heroics.

#8 Italy set a new record for most consecutive wins (15) in European Championship history, including qualifiers

Italy are on a roll at Euro 2020.

After failing to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Italy have been on a tear under Roberto Mancini.

The Azzurri won all ten of their Euro 2020 qualifying games before navigating the group stage of the competition without dropping a point. Since then, in the knockout rounds, Italy have met sterner opposition but have managed to up the ante.

In the Round of 16, Mancini's men needed extra time to see off Austria, while in the quarter-finals, Italy survived a late rally from Belgium to prevail 2-1. In the process, the Azzurri became the first team in European Championship history (including qualifiers) to win 15 games on the trot.

15 - Including the qualifying rounds, Italy have won each of their last 15 European Championship matches - a new competition record. Belgium themselves had won 14 consecutive matches before today's defeat. Goliath. #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/JOqngYjNIC — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 2, 2021

Italy, who'll take on Spain in the last four, are now two wins away from their first European Championship triumph in more than fifty years.

#7 Denmark reach their first European Championship semi-final in 29 years, the longest gap between successive last-four appearances in the competition by any team

Denmark players rejoice after reaching the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

Denmark have had had an interesting campaign at Euro 2020. After Christian Eriksen collapsed in their tournament opener against Finland, the result of the game became secondary on the day.

The game resumed after a break but the Danes lost by a solitary goal. In their next game, Denmark made a rousing start against tournament favourites Belgium, netting the opener, but the Red Devils fought back to take all three points.

On the brink of an exit from the tournament, Denmark thumped Russia 4-1 to book an unexpected place in the Round of 16. That made them the first team in European Championship history to qualify for the knockout rounds after losing their first two games.

Buoyed by their performance against Russia, Denmark thumped Wales 4-0 in the Round of 16 and beat the Czech Republic 2-1 to reach their first European Championship semi-final in almost three decades.

Denmark's gap of 29 years between successive Euro semi-finals is now the longest ever in the history of the competition.

1992 - Denmark have reached the semi-final stage of the European Championship for the first time since 1992, with their 29 year gap between last four appearances the longest in the history of the competition. Patience. #CZEDEN #EURO2020 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 3, 2021

The upbeat Danes will next take on tournament favourites England for a place in the Euro 2020 final.

