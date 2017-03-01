10 legendary footballers whose jersey numbers were retired

A look at 10 legendary players whose jersey numbers have been retired.

Snehanjan Banerjee 01 Mar 2017

Raul’s number seven jersey at Schalke has been retired

Over the years, we have seen many clubs retiring jersey numbers to honour their legendary players. Retiring a shirt number is the ultimate honour to a loyal servant of a football club, a player who has made a huge impression in his playing time and become a fan-favourite.

Giving up an important squad number once and for all is not an easy choice but many clubs have done it down the years which deserves respect.

Let us take a look at 10 players whose jersey numbers were retired by their clubs:

#1 Raul – Schalke (number 7)

One of the all-time greats of Real Madrid, Raul, was shown an amazing gesture by Schalke after his tenure at the German club. After spending more than 15 years at Real Madrid, the Spanish forward joined the Bundesliga side and spent just two seasons there making a solid impact.

But, it was a surprising gesture to see the Royal Blues retiring their number 7 jersey in honour of the Spanish great.

Schalke legends Olaf Thon and Ingo Anderbrugge did not take their club’s decision too kindly at all and publicly criticised the Bundesliga giants for this move. Raul, despite being in his 30s when he joined the German club, scored 40 goals for them in just two seasons.