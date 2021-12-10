10 legends who think Lionel Messi is the greatest footballer in history

Lionel Messi recently picked up his seventh Ballon d'Or award, an unprecedented world record that potentially only Cristiano Ronaldo can reach with five. The Argentine star now plays for Paris Saint-Germain, where his performances have been below par. But Messi stole the show during the Copa America 2021 with Argentina and guided Barcelona to the Copa del Rey title earlier in the year.

Irrespective of opinion, one fact is clear: Lionel Messi is one of the greatest players in world football. The innumerable records he has broken only prove it further. Now 34-years old, the Argentine maestro still has a few more years to give to the beautiful game before he retires.

His fans will strongly argue that Lionel Messi is the best footballer to have ever lived. Some of his teammates and even rivals have also assumed a similar stance. Messi is often compared to Cristiano Ronaldo, who has broken innumerable records as well, or even the late Argentine wizard Diego Maradona.

Messi had a career-long rivalry with Ronaldo, with which the duo stole an entire decade of Ballon d'Ors. Due to this many fans and even legends have had to take sides. So, here are 10 football legends who believe that Lionel Messi is the greatest footballer in history:

#10 David Beckham | Manchester United legend

David Beckham played for Manchester United and Real Madrid, two teams that Cristiano Ronaldo played for as well. But the England legend has picked Lionel Messi as his greatest ever. According to the world-class free-kick taker, the Argentine maestro is alone in his class as a player, and Ronaldo does not compare. He said:

“They have similarities in their technical skills and talent, and it is amazing for football to have them both present, but Messi is simply the best player in the world. He [Messi] is alone in his class as a player, it is impossible that there is another like him. He, like Cristiano Ronaldo, who is not at his level, are both above the rest.”

#9 Marco van Basten | Milan legend

Marco van Basten spent his entire career playing as a striker for Ajax and AC Milan, where he managed 277 goals in 373 appearances. The legendary Rossoneri striker has managed the Netherlands national team, as well as three other clubs. But van Basten has not found a better player than Lionel Messi.

According to the Dutchman, a player like Messi comes every 50 or 100 years. He said:

“Cristiano is a great player, but those who say he is better than Messi know nothing about football, or they are saying it in bad faith. Messi is one of a kind. Impossible to imitate and impossible to repeat. A player like him comes along every 50 or 100 years.”

