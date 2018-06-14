10 Liverpool flops who found success elsewhere

Some of these famous Liverpool flops have improved so much that they could have a future at the club right now

Aspas and Alberto have a combined total of 1 goal and 2 assists for Liverpool

Liverpool made some truly atrocious signings when Brendan Rodgers was in charge and thankfully, Jurgen Klopp has done very well not to repeat the mistakes of his predecessor.

The players signed during Rodgers’ first summer as manager of Liverpool were Joe Allen, Fabio Borini, Oussama Assaidi, Nuri Sahin and Samed Yesil.

Allen lasted the entire Rodgers era but was sold in the first summer after Klopp took over without ever proving why Liverpool spent £15 million on him in 2012. Borini was sent on loan to Sunderland a season after joining the club and later sold to the same club where he experienced relegation. Assaidi rarely played for the club and was also loaned out before he was sold to Al-Ahli Dubai. Sahin’s loan spell was ended midway and Samed Yesil only made two appearances for the club and now plays for Panionios in Greece.

You get the picture, don’t you? However, some of the players who flopped at Liverpool over the years went on to have successful careers elsewhere. In fact, four such players have gone on to play for Spain at the senior level!

So take a look at these 10 famous Liverpool flops who are thriving elsewhere.

#10. Jonjo Shelvey - Swansea and Newcastle United

A vast section of England fans wanted Shelvey in the World Cup squad

Shelvey signed for Liverpool, aged 18, from Charlton Athletic for a fee of £1.7 million. He made 15 appearances for the Reds in his debut season playing under both Roy Hodgson and Kenny Dalglish.

The following season, he was sent on loan to Blackpool in the Championship where he scored 6 times in 10 games before Liverpool recalled him after a season-ending injury to Lucas Leiva.

By the end of the 2012/13 season, Shelvey played 69 games for Liverpool and signed a new contract in July 2012 only for the club to sell him to Swansea in July 2013.

Shelvey became an important player for a Swansea team that changed managers constantly. He played 96 games for the Swans scoring 10 times before joining relegation-threatened Newcastle United. However, his form and the presence of Rafa Benitez was not enough to save the Toons from being relegated.

Although Newcastle were relegated, Shelvey chose to stay at the club and helped them gain promotion immediately. During the campaign, he played 42 league games, scoring five goals and setting up eight more. He was also rightfully named in the PFA Championship Team of the Year.

Back in the Premier League, Shelvey continued to be an instrumental member of the Newcastle side as they defied odds and finished 10th in the league with Shelvey playing 30 games.

There were calls to include him in the squad for the World Cup as his brilliant passing range would bring something more to the squad. However, such calls were ignored. That being said, he is still only 26 and can definitely add to the 6 caps he has for England, five of which he won while playing for Swansea City.