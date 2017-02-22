10 longest unbeaten league runs in European football

A look at 10 teams that demolished their opponents in league football by remaining unbeaten for a long period of time.

@rebantmalhotra by Rebant Malhotra Top 5 / Top 10 22 Feb 2017, 13:13 IST

Starkovs’ leadership was important for Skonto

An unbeaten streak is the ultimate level of domination in league football. The very fact that a team went on a run of games without losing a single match is not only a sign of their football ability but also the team’s dedication and perseverance.

European football has a rich history and several teams have been absolutely terrific in their leagues. Such sides have trampled oppositions that have come in their way and delighted their fans with quality football.

Several clubs have run riot in the league, displaying their superiority over their closest competitors. On that note, let’s take a look at the 10 longest unbeaten league runs in European football:

#10 Skonto – 58

Skonto FC went on a rampage in 1994 and 1995 when they did not lose a single match and displayed their dominance in the Latvian league. The Latvian club was formed in 1991 and won their first league title that year itself. However, this is not their only accomplishment. From 1991 to 2004, the club won the league every single year and only finished second in the 2005 season.

Their boss during that period was Aleksandrs Starkovs and he led the team to glory by not just winning the league title, but winning it in style. The club’s belief and confidence in their ability, coupled with the fact that they hated losing was a big reason behind their success.