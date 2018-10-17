10 Manchester United players who could leave on free transfer next year

10 Manchester United players are in the final year of their contracts

Manchester United’s current problems appear to run deeper than meets the eye, with the club currently struggling to tie down some of its key players. The Red Devils have had a tough start to the campaign, having won just four out of eight Premier League games this season.

However, as the team continues to struggle on the pitch, the situation is not any different when it comes to issues with player contracts. Manager Jose Mourinho was not backed during the summer transfer window, and it appears that decision could soon haunt the club.

As it stands, as many as 10 of their players are in the final year of their respective contracts. What this means is that the players whose contracts run out in June 2018 could begin negotiating with other clubs when the January transfer window opens.

Worse off, they could also be walking out of the Old Trafford door for free when their contracts expire at the end of the season. Obviously, this leaves the club in a very dangerous situation, especially with the board clearly indicating its unwillingness to loosen its purse.

Here are 10 Manchester United players who could leave for free next year:

#10 Anthony Martial

Martial was brought to Manchester United by Louis van Gaal

Manchester United fans could be in for the worst, as talented winger Anthony Martial’s contract issues remain unresolved. The former Monaco forward joined the Red Devils during Louis van Gaal’s tenure as United manager but has found game time hard to come by in recent months.

Under Jose Mourinho, Martial has most often been on the fringes of the team. However, the 22-year-old demonstrated that he could still be a success at Old Trafford with an impeccable performance in United’s 3-2 comeback win over Newcastle United before the international break.

Currently, though, the France international is in the final year of his contract, and if no agreement is reached between player and club, then he could leave for free at the end of the season.

#9 Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw has been United's most consistent player this season

Luke Shaw seems to be finally showing his best form at Manchester United, having started the season as the club’s best player so far. However, the England international is also one of the players who has entered into the final year of his contract.

The former Southampton left-back looks to be finally back to his best after recovering from a career-threatening injury two years ago. Having emerged as the club’s player of the month for August and September, there can be no doubting of Shaw’s importance at the club this season.

But as it stands, his contract will come to an end at the end of the season, and that could mean him leaving for free if it is not renewed.

