10 Manchester United players whose contract expires in 2019

Will Mourinho allow these player's contracts to expire?

Allowing players to run into the final year of their contract is a dangerous game for elite clubs. Watching a star player leave hurts, but watching a star player leave for nothing hurts many times more.

For this reason, it is hugely surprising that Manchester United has allowed a ridiculous 12 players to enter the final year of their contract this summer (Andreas Pereira and James Wilson don't feature on this list as we are focusing on first team players).

This mismanagement at Old Trafford is almost laughable and it seems that Manchester United have not learned from the most high profile contract mistake they made - Paul Pogba. The Frenchman moved to Juventus for nothing in 2012 before United embarrassingly brought him back for a then world record fee of €105 million.

To compare, Manchester United's 12 players with less than a year left on their contract is more than Chelsea (5 first team players, 3 reserve/youth players), Liverpool (6 first team players, 1 youth player), Arsenal (5 first team players, 1 reserve player), Man City (2 first team players, 2 reserve/youth players), and Spurs (4 first team players, 1 reserve player).

An expiring contract grants players the power to utilize the Bosman rule, a law designed to protect the rights of players and allow them to choose if they would like to move clubs without any consequences to their current salary or treatment as an employee of their current club. Players can open discussions with new teams once they have less than 6 months left on their contract.

There has been numerous high profile transfers down the years because of this rule including Manchester United's very own Paul Pogba as noted earlier. Will any of the players on this list exert their right to talk to other clubs and leave Old Trafford without a transfer fee next summer?

Listed below, in ascending order according to market value, are the 10 Manchester United players whose contract expires in 2019.

Contract data is provided courtesy of Transfer Markt and is correct at the time of writing.

#10 Ashley Young

Ashley Young has been excellent for Man Utd over the past few seasons

Market Value: €7 million

Last Contract Extention: March 19, 2018

Contract Expiry: June 30, 2019

Age: 33

A constant presence in the Manchester United back line over the past few seasons, Ashley Young has proved hugely reliable since moving from midfield to fullback. The England international made 38 appearances in all competitions for United last season and is expected to play as the first-choice left back in this coming campaign.

His contract was initially due to expire in June 2018, however, Manchester United triggered an extra 12-month clause which means his contract now expires in June 2019. There are no further clauses in his contract meaning Manchester United will need to negotiate a new deal if they want the 33-year-old to remain at Old Trafford longer than one more season.

Verdict

Ashely Young has proven indispensable to United over the past few seasons and still has plenty left in his tank. While he is no longer a spring chicken, he deserves another contract at the very least as a squad player and as an influence on younger players.

