10 most capped players to appear in World Cup 2018

Two current Real Madrid players and two former Barcelona players make this list!

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 15:20 IST
2.47K

Portugal v Estonia - International Friendly
Cristiano Ronaldo is #3 on this list of most capped players to appear in World Cup 2018

To win or be successful at the football World Cup, teams need a perfect balance of youthful exuberance and experienced hands to steer the ship when heads are down.

World Cup 2018 will see several new faces from lesser known teams like Panama, Saudi Arabia and Egypt - these players have seen it and done it all, albeit in lower-quality leagues and not at the grandest stage in football - the World Cup.

But regardless of which league a player plays in, experience always comes in handy.

Let’s take a look at the 10 most capped current players to appear in World Cup 2018, in Russia.

#10 Jaime Penedo - 131 caps (Panama)

Switzerland v Panama -International Friendly
33-year-old Jaime Penedo is the goalkeeper of Romanian club Dinamo București

Panama’s Jaime Penedo may be an unknown name to many football fans, but the goalkeeper could very well make a name for himself in the 2018 World Cup, when he faces off against the likes of Hazard, Kane, Lukaku and co., in Group G.

He made his national team debut in 2003 and has been the team’s No. 1 for the most part of a decade. Penedo plays for Romania’s Dinamo București, and has previously turned out for MLS’ LA Galaxy.

#9 Taisir Al-Jassim - 131 caps (Saudi Arabia)

FBL-FRIENDLY-ITA-KSA
Taisir Al-Jassim is a gifted midfielder who can shoot, dribble and control the tempo of the game

Mohammad Al-Sahlawi may be Saudi Arabia’s chief goalscorer, but the man creating all the chances from midfield is 33-year-old midfielder, Taisir Al-Jassim.

One of the best Saudi Arabian players of his generation, Al-Jassim made his international debut in 2004 and has amassed 131 caps heading into the 2018 World Cup.

The midfielder has a range of skills: he can shoot from distance, is technically perfect, can unlock defences and dictate the tempo of the match.

FIFA World Cup 2018 Portugal Football Spain Football Sergio Ramos Cristiano Ronaldo Football
