10 most embarrassing Premier League records

05 Mar 2017

Scoring an own goal feels like a hanging offence when you’re on the wrong end of it

With this year marking the 25th anniversary of the Premier League, there are countless memories to reflect on since England’s top flight underwent its restructure in 1992. We have seen six different sides lift the prestigious title (Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City), with a remarkable 41 other sides having competed in the division since its inception.

Along with the incredible Di Canio-esque goals, Sergio Aguero moments of madness and the catalogue of golden talent that the division has witnessed, it’s also seen its fair share of flops and pantomime villains. Sandwiched between captivating visuals of sublime strikes and other-wordly football, there have been many moments of hilarity and embarrassment for a host of clubs and players.

Here, we take a look at ten of the most unwanted, most embarrassing records in the 25-year history of the Premier League...

#1 Most Own Goals: Richard Dunne (10)

Where best to start on a list of the most embarrassing Premier League records than with what is arguably the most unfortunate action an individual can commit on the football pitch. Scoring an own goal feels like a hanging offence when you’re on the wrong end of it and Richard Dunne should know, having done so on ten different occasions during his 19-year tenure in the English top flight.

Of the ten own goals scored by the Irishman, six were bundled into the back of his own net during his time with the club he spent nine years at, Manchester City. The now 37-year-old would go onto to score another three own goals with Aston Villa before netting his tenth at QPR in a 3-2 home defeat to Liverpool.

Perhaps the most infamous of all the own goals scored by the Irishman was his first; playing against West Brom in 2004, a long ball down field cannoned of Dunne’s shin and past the calamitous David James and into the City net. Oh dear!