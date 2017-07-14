10 most expensive English footballers of all time

In England's highly inflated transfer market, who cost the most in the Premier League?

@RohithNair by Rohith Nair Top 5 / Top 10 14 Jul 2017, 22:42 IST

It's safe to say that the transfer market in England has gone well and truly mad. Every Premier League fan will nod their head in agreement looking at the soaring prices being quoted for so-called stars - players who invariably do nothing on the international front for the Three Lions.

It has had a domino effect with higher transfer fees driving up wages and thereby making match day tickets out of reach for the common fan who has to bear the brunt. But the PL juggernaut rolls on with utter disregard for where the money comes from.

Once upon a time, it made sense to pay top money for a player. Not anymore. Any young English talent is now bought for his 'potential' rather than his achievements.

So who are England's most expensive players ever?

10) David Beckham (Man Utd to Real Madrid) - £24.5m

David Beckham moved to Real Madrid in 2003

One of many players from England's so-called "Golden Generation", David Beckham was truly the breakout star as the TV age gave way to the internet age. No other player in the sport had such a huge global appeal and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez saw it right away.

The Galacticos project was well underway by 2003 when Beckham moved to La Liga. His spat with Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United made all the front and back pages and there was no other option for the former England captain after he had a boot kicked at his face.

Of course, Real also made a mess of it, signing him to replace - wait for it - Claude Makelele, much to the Real players' disgust. Still, he sold shirts, won a league title and then moved to the retirement home that is Major League Soccer to kick start a revolution in the US with LA Galaxy.