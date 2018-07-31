Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
10 most hilarious tweets by footballers ever

Mahendra Raju
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Humor
4.00K   //    31 Jul 2018, 14:19 IST

F
#facepalm moments

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram have all become an integral part of modern day sports. Previously, footballers used the tool to interact with their fans and voice their opinions without mincing words. In a world of commercialization, most footballers these days use their huge fan following to market their own brands and please their sponsors on social media.

With most of their accounts being handled by PR firms, we see more carefully constructed and well-worded posts which hardly give us any insights into their lives. Only a handful of footballers like Michy Batshuayi, Benjamin Mendy entertain their fans with hilarious tweets and posts. Much unlike the others who bore us with their standard "Great performance from the lads, three points in the bag" and so on.

Back when footballers used social media as free birds like most of us do, football and twitter really did come together to form a hilarious combo. Both players and managers were able to provide some hilarious moments in 140 characters or fewer. Here we found 10 of the funniest tweets and Twitter exchanges from over the years.

#10 Batshuayi

Michy Batshaui's twitter handle needs no introduction. He is the lord of the internet. Some of his tweets are downright hilarious.

Back to 2015/16, Michy enjoyed a stellar season with Olympique de Marseille which piqued interest from Chelsea and a host of other clubs. Despite racking up 9 assists, EA Sports gave him a mere 59 score on his passing attributes for the 2016 edition of the Ultimate Team video game. Here's what the batman had to say about it:

In conversation with EA
In conversation with EA
1 / 10 NEXT
Mahendra Raju
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
