10 most legendary goal celebrations of all time

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Eric Cantona... we pick 10 of the most legendary celebrations of all time

@animenon19 by Anirudh Menon Top 5 / Top 10 14 Aug 2017, 19:38 IST

Who did it better?

After Cristiano Ronaldo whipped out his shirt and held it up in one of this sports most legendary f***-yous after scoring what is most certifiably a screamer to give Real Madrid a 2-1 lead against Barcelona in the Camp Nou (the eventual result was 3-1 to Los Blancos), we take this as the most opportune moment to look back at 10 of the most legendary goal celebrations of all time.

10. Alessandro Florenzi - Grandma's boy

Look at her face - she's so proud, isn't she?

Let's start off with arguably the most heart-warming of them all...

Here's Alessandro Florenzi explaining why he jumped into the stands to go hug his grandmother after scoring Roma's second goal in their 2-0 win over Cagliari in September 2014:

“She is 82 and had never been to the stadium before,” Florenzi told Sky Sport Italia. "This goal is for her. After I played for Italy, she told me that she’d come to the stadium and I would score. My family gave me this passion for football, I want to share my joy with everyone.”

If the sight of a young footballer - a sub species that everyone lambasts for their ego, their disconnect with the real world and their insufferable arrogance - forgetting the risk of a yellow card and a hefty fine to go hug his grandmom doesn't tug at your heartstrings... well, maybe you need those strings tuned