10 most legendary goal celebrations of all time
Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Eric Cantona... we pick 10 of the most legendary celebrations of all time
After Cristiano Ronaldo whipped out his shirt and held it up in one of this sports most legendary f***-yous after scoring what is most certifiably a screamer to give Real Madrid a 2-1 lead against Barcelona in the Camp Nou (the eventual result was 3-1 to Los Blancos), we take this as the most opportune moment to look back at 10 of the most legendary goal celebrations of all time.
10. Alessandro Florenzi - Grandma's boy
Let's start off with arguably the most heart-warming of them all...
Here's Alessandro Florenzi explaining why he jumped into the stands to go hug his grandmother after scoring Roma's second goal in their 2-0 win over Cagliari in September 2014:
“She is 82 and had never been to the stadium before,” Florenzi told Sky Sport Italia. "This goal is for her. After I played for Italy, she told me that she’d come to the stadium and I would score. My family gave me this passion for football, I want to share my joy with everyone.”
If the sight of a young footballer - a sub species that everyone lambasts for their ego, their disconnect with the real world and their insufferable arrogance - forgetting the risk of a yellow card and a hefty fine to go hug his grandmom doesn't tug at your heartstrings... well, maybe you need those strings tuned