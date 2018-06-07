10 Most Valuable Players in the world right now

Who is the MVP in football right now? You are in for a surprise!

CIES Football Laboratory recently published a list revealing the top 100 most valuable players in the sport right now. Ahead of a big summer transfer window in which a lot of world class players are expected to shift loyalties, this list has given an approximate value for each top player.

The most valuable player in Europe is valued at €201.2 million and will be revealed as we move further. Surprisingly, Cristiano Ronaldo (oldest on the list) does not feature in the top of the list and makes his entry in the 24th place, valued at €103.4 million. Meanwhile, the youngest on the list is AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma who is 73rd at €67.5 million.

In the top 100, France is the most represented country with 16 players while the top 10 players come from England, Belgium, France, Argentina, Brazil and Egypt. So without further ado, let us take a look at the 10 most valuable footballers in the world right now:

#10 Romelu Lukaku - €163.4 million

Lukaku is the 10th most valuable player on this list

Scoring 31 goals for club and country last season, Romelu Lukaku has asserted his place as one of the top strikers in the game. His contribution to Manchester United finishing second was immense with his performances improving in the second half of the season.

He is set to lead the line for Belgium in the World Cup and will be gunning for a solid outing in Russia. Valued at €163.4 million, Lukaku is key to Jose Mourinho's plans at Manchester United. And with his peak years ahead of him, expect the striker to increase his value manifold.