10 most valuable teams in international football

European nations dominate the top echelons of the FIFA world rankings with as many as six of them, led by Belgium, occupying the top eight spots. Multiple world champions from South America - Brazil and Uruguay - make up the rest.

Most players from the top-eight nations ply their trades in the top European football leagues and also feature regularly in continental competitions like the Champions League and the Europa League.

Ten most valuable teams in international football

It is not surprising that the top national teams also have some of the most expensively-assembled rosters in international football. On that note, let us have a look at the ten most valuable national teams in the game at the moment.

#10 Netherlands - €555.8 million

Netherlands football team

The Netherlands ended a six-year absence from major competitions by successfully qualifying for Euro 2020 after missing out on the previous edition of the tournament as well as the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Virgil van Dijk (€80 million), who is regarded as one of the world's best active centre-backs, is the team's captain and their most expensive player.

The Oranje have a relatively young squad comprising the likes of talented youngsters like Donny van de Beek, Matthijs de Ligt, Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong, who ply their trades in Europe's top-5 leagues.

After winning six of their eight Euro 2020 qualifying games to qualify for the quadrennial tournament, Netherlands are presently involved in Group 1 action in the 2020-21 Nations League along with Italy, Poland, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

#9 Argentina (€672.7 million)

Argentina football team

Two-time world champions Argentina are led by Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi who is the oldest of ten players who have a market value of over €100 million.

Not surprisingly, Argentina depend heavily on their captain for inspiration but the team also has a few other promising players like Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, winger Lucas Ocampos and left-back Nicolas Tagliafico.

Argentina, who lost in the semifinals of the 2019 Copa America, have not won a major tournament for more two decades.

La Albiceleste are currently in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying action. After opening their campaign with an unconvincing 1-0 home win over Ecuador with Messi scoring the lone goal of the game, the 2014 World Cup finalists next travel to Bolivia in midweek.

A 1-0 home win for Argentina over Ecuador to open their 2022 qualifying campaign - And, of course, it just had to be Lionel Messi with the goal

#8 Portugal (€754.3 million)

Portugal football team

Led by their inspirational captain Cristiano Ronaldo, Euro 2016 winners Portugal have one of the most expensively-assembled rosters in international football.

Perhaps surprisingly, the market value of the trio of Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Joao Felix (€80 million apiece) is more than that of the 35-year-old Ronaldo. Nevertheless, the Juventus striker continues to do what he does best - score goals aplenty - after becoming the first European player and second overall to reach 100 international goals.

100 - Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his 100th goal for Portugal; he's only the second ever male player to score 100+ for his national side, after Ali Daei for Iran (109).

Portugal are presently involved in Group 3 action in the 2020-21 Nations League where they won their first two games before being held to a goalless draw by fellow joint table-toppers France.

#7 Italy (€758.5 million)

Italy football team

Four-time world champions Italy turned around the disappointment of missing out on the 2018 FIFA World Cup by emphatically qualifying for Euro 2020 by winning all their qualifying games.

One of the youngest players in their roster, 21-year-old Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan, is also the joint-most expensive player in the team (along with midfielder Marco Verratti). Led by 36-year-old captain Giorgio Chiellini, the Azzurri have a decent blend of youth and experience in their ranks.

Italy (12) are surprisingly not among the world's top ten teams in the FIFA rankings but are currently leading Group A1 in the 2020-21 Nations League after three games.

⏰ RESULTS ⏰



😮 Big away wins on Monday...



🤔 Who impressed? #NationsLeague