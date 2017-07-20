10 most valuable U-21 players in Europe

How many of these players will be the stars of the future?

@RohithNair by Rohith Nair Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jul 2017, 19:49 IST

In this day and age of inflated transfer fees and panic buys in the transfer market, there are few rays of hope when it comes to developing youth talent. Old school managers try their best but in a cut-throat world where instant success guarantees holding on to a job sees new managers go for established talents instead.

Nevertheless, there are some players who have shined; sometimes better than their seniors in the squad. Soccerex did some research (taking into account their market value, current club, national team appearances etc) and came out with the list of most valuable players in the U-21 bracket.

10) Kingsley Coman - €35m

Did you know that even though Coman just turned 21 but he has already won 11 trophies in club football? Having first made his professional debut with Paris Saint-Germain at the age of 16, the French winger has since played for Juventus and Bayern Munich - winning trophies everywhere he's played.

A player who loves to use his pace on the wings, Coman has that rare ability to play on either flank. He excels at beating the last player with his dribbling skills and his crossing of the ball is also right up there with the best.

At the moment, he does not get enough first team opportunities at Bayern Munich due to the presence of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery but it's only a matter of time before he replaces the two legends in the starting lineup.