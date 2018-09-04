Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
10 Nominees for the 2018 Puskas Award with videos for every goal

Shea Robinson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.86K   //    04 Sep 2018, 09:29 IST

The 10
The 10 nominees for the 2018 Puskas Award have been announced

The FIFA Puskas Award celebrates the most incredible goals over the last 12 months. Nominees are considered from leagues around the world in both men's and women's football leagues and competitions which are licensed by FIFA.

Named after the extraordinary Hungarian footballer, Ferenc Puskas who played in arguably one of the greatest international teams to never win the World Cup during the 1940s and 1950s and scored 156 goals in only 180 appearances for Real Madrid, the 2018 nominees for the award were announced on Monday.

Among the nominees are spectacular goals from household names such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mo Salah, and Gareth Bale. However, the 10-player shortlist also features some more obscure goals from players that are relatively unknown.

Last year, Oliver Giroud won the award for his outrageous scorpion kick against Crystal Palace with an impressive 36.17% of the total votes. This year, the winner will be decided on September 24th.

Below, we take a look at all 10 nominees for this year's award with videos for every goal.

#10 Gareth Bale (Real Madrid Vs Liverpool)

Gareth Bale for Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final
Gareth Bale for Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

Last season's Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool was memorable for many reasons. However, the most special moment of the match came after 64 minutes when Gareth Bale gave his team a 2-1 lead with a breathtaking overhead kick.

The context and occasion for this goal make it one of the favorites to claim the award this year. Bale's ability to get up so high and slam the ball into the top corner with such accuracy is simply extraordinary.

Watch Gareth Bale's 2018 Puskas Award nominee goal below:


#9 Denis Cheryshev (Russia Vs Croatia)

Denis Cheryshev scores for Russia v Croatia: 2018 FIFA World Cup
Denis Cheryshev scores for Russia v Croatia: 2018 FIFA World Cup

Russia took everyone by surprise during the summer's World Cup, far exceeding expectations to make it all the way to the quarter-finals on home soil. In their last-eight fixture, they faced Croatia in an extremely difficult match.

However, home hero, Denis Cheryshev opened the scoring for the hosts with an absolute stunner from outside the box. The goal was the result of a beautiful one-two with Cheryshev at the heart of the build-up as well as the finish for this nominee.

Watch Denis Cheryshev's 2018 Puskas Award nominee goal below:




