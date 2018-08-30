10 of the Best Own Goals in the History of Football

Own goals are always a player nightmare. The second round of Carabao Cup saw Huddersfield's Juninho scoring one of the spectacular own goals in recent times. It will go down in history books as one of the bizarre own goals in football.

The Terriers were looking for an equalizer against Stoke when the 21-year old attempting to clear the ball managed to lob the oncoming Jonas Lossl from his own half. It was a moment to forget for the youngster, but it will live long in the memories of football.

In the spirit of Juninho's own goal last night, here is a look at the top 10 best own goals in football history.

#10 Frank Sinclair vs. Middleborough (2002)

Initially, the cameras failed to spot this incident, but video footage showed that Sinclair's back pass took a weird bend around his goalkeeper into the net. Sinclair had scored many goals for Leicester in his career, but this will surely go down as one of his best. Well, maybe if it weren't an own goal.

#9 Geoffrey Kondogbia vs. Chelsea (2018)

It was a pre-season game in which Inter were 2-0 up and were just winding down the clock, aimlessly passing the ball in defense. The game was already won for Inter when Kondogbia decided to make it a bit interesting with a stunning lob of his goalkeeper into the back of the net.

