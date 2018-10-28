10 Over-Hyped Premier League Players

The Premier League is home to a number overrated players

The Premier League is home to some of the finest footballers in the world and although it is arguably not the best league, it is perhaps the most entertaining in the world. The league is home to world famous clubs such as Manchester United and Arsenal whereas other teams such as Manchester City and Liverpool have been able to compete thanks to unprecedented spending power.

Some of the world's best players have been lured to the league by both the prestige of clubs, and the spending power of others. Whilst every individual footballer in the Premier League has quality, there still remains a number of players that are overrated. Here are the 10 most overrated players that currently call the Premier League home.

#10 Pedro

Pedro joined Chelsea in 2014

Pedro is a perfectly good squad player, however, it is now 2018 and the winger is not good enough to be starting for a team with title aspirations. The Spaniard has contributed just 31 goals in 141 appearances for Chelsea, and he is now out of contention for the Spanish team.

The Spaniard remains an attacking threat against weaker teams in the league, however, the 31-year-old is not a man for the big games and Chelsea may soon look for better options on the wing.

#9 Eric Dier

Dier features for Spurs and England

Eric Dier is a good Premier League player, however, it is doubtful that he will develop further than this. The England International is a great asset to the Tottenham side due to his ability to play both as a defensive midfielder and in the heart of the defence.

This, however, is also Dier's main weakness, as when everyone at Tottenham is fit, it is difficult to argue that the 24-year-old is better than either the Spurs central defensive pairing or the options in midfield. Just like Pedro, he is a player with a broad skill set, however, Spurs also seem to have at least one player better than him in every position that he can play.

