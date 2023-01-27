10 players with most assists for club and country

Although it's the goalscorers who walk away with the plaudits most of the time, we cannot overlook the fact that football is a team sport at the end of the day. At times, all a striker would need to do is tap the ball home after the bulk of the work has been done by another player.

Some of the greatest playmakers and forwards in the game have made the job of strikers quite easy. Playing with such players is a blessing for the marksmen as they won't suffer a dearth of opportunities to find the back of the net. They will only need to focus on making the most of the opportunities presented to them.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the 10 players with the most assists for club and country.

#10 Cristiano Ronaldo - 247 assists

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers of all time. He is arguably the greatest goalscorer in the history of the sport. Although he has transitioned to a centre-forward now after having lost a yard of pace, Ronaldo was a different beast at the peak of his powers.

He was one of the most dynamic forwards around and his ability to set up his teammates to score was just as impressive as his ability to find the back of the net. Ronaldo has 247 assists to his name for club and country.

#9 Mesut Ozil - 251 assists

Mesut Ozil was widely viewed as the 'assist king' of the Premier League during his time with Arsenal. The German playmaker was renowned for his unreal vision which enabled him to pull off passes that some players wouldn't even be able to conceive.

Ozil was a treat to play alongside for forwards and the likes of Ronaldo and Alexis Sanchez proved to be excellent partners for him.

#8 Ryan Giggs - 271 assists

Ryan Giggs is a Premier League legend. The Welshman played for Manchester United his entire domestic career and was absolutely phenomenal for them for around two decades. He won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League titles, four FA Cups and three League Cups with the Red Devils.

Giggs was one of the best forwards of his time and his pace and technical ability made him a nightmare to defend against.

Ryan Giggs is an astonishing 51 assists clear at the top of the rankings, consistently delivering over 22 seasons for Manchester United

#7 Angel Di Maria - 272 assists

Angel Di Maria is one of the most underrated footballers of his generation. He has played for some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including Real Madrid, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United. Di Maria has also played a crucial role in Argentina's recent successes on the international front.

The left-footed attacker is a tricky and creative presence in the final third. He can play some killer threaded through balls and whip in some absolutely stunning crosses as well.

#6 David Beckham - 272 assists

It's astonishing that some people still doubt David Beckham's footballing ability. This may be due to the fact that lesser informed individuals believe that his good looks and celebrity perhaps elevate his status in everyone's eyes. But ardent football fans know that it's the other way around.

Beckham was a phenomenon during his time with Manchester United. He subsequently had decent stints with Real Madrid and the Los Angeles Galaxy prior to serving short loan spells at AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain. Beckham's set-piece delivery and eye for a pass were the best features of his game.

#5 Neymar Jr. - 276 assists

Neymar Jr. is one of the most technically gifted footballers of all time and one of the best attackers of the modern era. The Brazilian icon is a dynamic forward whose deft footwork, vision, passing ability and shooting range make him one of the most well-rounded attackers around.

Neymar burst onto the scene as a maverick winger at Santos before joining Barcelona and teaming up with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi. He wreaked havoc alongside them as part of the deadly and famed 'MSN' trio. Neymar is currently at Paris Saint-Germain and has been in sublime form this season.

#4 Thomas Muller - 281 assists

Thomas Muller is one of the best playmakers in the game right now. The self-proclaimed 'Raumdeuter' or 'space interpretor' is one of the most intelligent footballers of the modern era. His movement is top-notch and while he might not be as easy on the eye as some of his peers, his quality is undeniable.

Muller has played for Bayern Munich throughout his domestic career and was one of Germany's best players as they won the World Cup in 2014.

#3 Luis Figo - 283 assists

Luis Figo is one of the best players to have crossed the Barcelona-Real Madrid divide. He played as a winger for Sporting Lisbon, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Inter Milan during his illustrious club career. Figo picked up the Ballon d'Or in 2000 and was named the FIFA World Player of the Year in 2001.

At the peak of his powers, he was a force to be reckoned with and his trophy cabinet is stacked with silverware. The Portuguese legend is one of the all-time greats of the beautiful game.

#2 Luis Suarez - 287 assists

Luis Suarez is one of the best strikers of his generation. But he is far more than just a prolific goalscorer. The Uruguay international is one of the most complete forwards of the 21st century and is one of the most technically gifted attackers around.

Suarez has won the European Golden Shoe twice in his career, but he has also racked up an unreal number of assists on the side. The Uruguay international has 287 assists to his name for club and country.

#1 Lionel Messi - 350 assists

Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest footballer of all time. He effectively completed football by firing Argentina to World Cup glory last year and there is hardly anything left for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner to accomplish in the beautiful game.

Not only is Messi one of the greatest goalscorers of all time, but he might also be the greatest playmaker in the history of the sport. The Argentinian legend has provided 350 assists in his career for club and country.

