10 players with the most goals for a single club

Throughout the game's history, there have been many prolific goalscorers, with some of them staying at a single club for almost the entirety of their careers.

Francesco Totti and Raul scored over 300 goals for AS Roma and Real Madrid, respectively. While Totti never played for any other team, Raul enjoyed a late swansong at Schalke after a prolific stint in the Spanish capital.

Luis Suarez scored almost 200 goals during a highly successful six-season stay at Barcelona. More recently, Bayern Munich sharpshooter Robert Lewandowski scored his 300th goal for the club whom he joined only seven summers ago.

Robert Lewandowski has now scored 300 goals for Bayern Munich in 333 games. He's also contributed 65 assists in that time. Insane numbers. ⚽ pic.twitter.com/K8EdWXkwcP — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) August 28, 2021

On that note, let's find out if the quartet makes the list of top ten prolific scorers for a single club in the history of the game:

#10 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) - 450 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo is Real Madrid's all-time top scorer.

As it turns out, the aforementioned quartet doesn't make the list of ten most prolific scorers for a single club, and by quite some distance too. With 450 goals for Real Madrid during a prolific nine-season stint, Cristiano Ronaldo is the tenth-most prolific scorer for a single club.

Although he didn't score in his last game for the club - the 2018 Champions League final against Liverpool - Ronaldo scored his landmark 450th Real Madrid goal against Madrid's El Clasico rivals Barcelona.

On this day 3 years ago, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 450th and last goal for Real Madrid. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/2RPv7zqt1g — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) May 18, 2021

Ronaldo is more than 100 goals clear of the club's previous all-time top scorer Raul (324).

While at Madrid, he became the first player to score 100 Champions League goals for a single club and the second to net 300 times in La Liga. He won two La Liga and four Champions League titles, as well as four Ballon d'Or awards during his time at the club.

Having returned to Manchester United this summer, the 36-year-old will hope to continue his prolific scoring ways after netting over 100 times during a three-season stint at Juventus.

#9 Eusebio (Benfica) - 473 goals

Eusebio was a prolific scorer in his playing days.

Portuguese legend Eusebio scored a staggering 473 goals for Benfica between 1960 and 1975. The 1965 Ballon d'Or winner won 11 league titles and one European Cup, among other honours.

He enjoyed his most prolific season with the club in 1967-68, scoring exactly 50 goals, including 42 in the league. He will produce another 40-goal league campaign five years later.

Widely regarded as one of the best players of all time, Eusebio lit up the 1966 FIFA World Cup, scoring nine times, including four against North Korea, to take Portugal to third place.

1966 Eusebio scoring for Portugal against North Korea. pic.twitter.com/z7pNLco8s9 — Kathleen (@oldpicposter) August 27, 2021

The diminutive forward passed away at the age of 71 in 2014 after heart failure, with Portugal announcing three days of national mourning in his memory.

#8 Uwe Seeler (Hamburg) - 489 goals

Uwe Seeler

Uwe Seeler is one of the most renowned one-club men in the history of the game. During a near two-decade-long illustrious career for Hamburg, the striker scored almost 500 goals for the club.

Seeler, who scored over 400 league goals, including 137 in the Bundesliga era, became the first player to top score in a Bundesliga season when he scored 30 times in the competition's inaugural 1963-64 edition.

Seeler, who also featured in four FIFA World Cups for West Germany, remained loyal to Hamburg despite receiving 'tempting' offers from Spanish and Italian clubs.

#7 Jimmy Jones (Glenavon) - 517 goals

Jimmy Jones

Jimmy Jones. is the all-time top scorer in Irish football, with nearly 650 goals. Most of his goals - 517 of them - came while playing for Glenavon.

The striker scored those goals in just 11 seasons at the club. His most prolific season in Irish football came in 1957-58 when Jones reportedly netted 74 times, one of the most prolific seasons ever in club football.

He expired in 2014 at the age of 85, almost fifty years after his retirement as a player.

