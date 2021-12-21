10 players with the most red cards in football since 2000

The game of football never stops to amaze us with all the entertainment and passion involved. It is incredible how fans around the globe religiously follow the game.

That being said, it is not just the fans that are insanely passionate about the game. Passion and adrenaline flow crazily among the footballers on the pitch too.

Footballers have had a reputation for losing control on the pitch

With all the intensity involved in the game, it so sometimes happens that players lose control over themselves. At times, it is in the form of physical confrontation which eventually leads to their sending off. Players have been known to go into some rough tackles and pose a risk to opposing players.

Roy Keane was one of the most passionate footballers on the pitch during his time but at the same time, his tackles were quite intense and risky. Surprisingly, the Irishman is not on this list of footballers being sent off.

On that note, we take a look at the players who have been sent off the most number of times in Europe's top five leagues in the 21st century.

#5 Matuzalem (13 times)

Bologna FC v Pescara Calcio - Serie B Playoff Final

Matuzalem was a Brazilian midfielder having played for multiple European clubs in his football career. He played in Serie A for the majority of his career.

The Brazilian played for Lazio, Brescia Calcio, Genoa, Piacenza Calcio, Napoli and Hellas Verona in Italy's top division. With his aggressive style of play, Matuzalem was on the receiving end of a red card more often than not. He was sent off ten times in Serie A.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK RED CARD. It goes from bad to worse for Lazio as Matuzalem is dismissed for a flailing arm in the face of Bologna player. 0-2 43'. #seriea RED CARD. It goes from bad to worse for Lazio as Matuzalem is dismissed for a flailing arm in the face of Bologna player. 0-2 43'. #seriea

While playing for Lazio, he was sent off once in the Europa League. Matuzalem received his marching orders twice while playing for Real Zargoza in La Liga within one season itself.

#4 Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Giampiero Pinzi, Alberto Lopo, Sulley Muntari & Cyril Jeunechamp (14 times)

FC Internazionale v AC Milan - Coppa Italia

The fourth position sees five players tied for the same spot. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Giampiero Pinzi, Alberto Lopo, Sulley Muntari & Cyril Jeunechamp all have had different levels of success in their careers.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is without a doubt the most successful of them. The Swedish star has always been a notorious character on the pitch and it comes as no surprise that he has been sent off 14 times in his career. He has been shown the red card five times with AC Milan, the most at any club Zlatan has played.

Giampiero Pinzi was a central midfielder who played his entire career in Italy. He was sent off 13 times while playing for Udinese and once for Chievo Verona. Alberto Lopo played his entire career in Spain, with long spells at Deportivo de La Coruna and Espanyol. He was sent off four times while playing for Deportivo and eight times while playing for Espanyol.

Sulley Muntari was always known for having a short temper and was sent off 12 times while playing in Serie A. Cyril Jeunechamp played his entire club career in France as a defensive midfielder and was habituated to being sent off with his aggressive style of play.

