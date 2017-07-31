10 superstars who rejected the Chinese Super League's riches

Many were offered astronomical wages but they turned it down

@RohithNair by Rohith Nair Top 5 / Top 10 31 Jul 2017, 18:18 IST

Just when football looked to have reached a new high with respect to transfer fees and player contracts, the Chinese Super League stepped in and took it up a few levels further. Suddenly Europe's top clubs couldn't compete financially with an outsider and it reached a point where even the Chinese second division outspent Europe's top leagues.

The CSL manage to lure stars such as Carlos Tevez, Oscar and Hulk with eye-watering wages that could rid the world of hunger. However, there are a few players who flatly rejected a contract that would set them up for life.

10) Arjen Robben

Arjen Robben doesn't think his career is 'over'

At 33, Arjen Robben is entering the twilight of his career. His most lethal weapon is his pace and it is bound to diminish in the next couple of seasons.

The Dutch winger's contract at Bayern Munich could be his last big contract. Which is why an offer from China would have been too good to refuse, easily putting him in the same bracket as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

But Robben had absolutely no intention of moving to China.

"A transfer to China would be something else entirely. That is basically acknowledging your career is over. I want to keep playing at the highest level as long as possible.

"They are offering maybe four, five or six times the amounts you get at a big club. But money has never driven me."

Well said?