10 players who are set to have their best season in 2017-2018 

24 Aug 2017

Putting behind a summer of drama, Gianluigi Donnarumma will look to hit the ground running for MilanThe new European season has just started, and as always, there will be plenty of young talents and experienced veterans, who will be looking build on the momentum gained from their previous campaign, in order to better themselves in every aspect.

A footballer who aims high is always looking to find new challenges and surpass his own personal records. Here are 10 players who could well have their best season ever, in 2017/2018.

#10 Malcom

Malcom is still 20 years old, and after a full season in Ligue 1, the Brazilian has adapted to life in France and is set to show his real potential. The Bordeaux man has had a bright start, having already scored two goals and provided two assists in three league games already.