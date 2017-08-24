10 players who are set to have their best season in 2017-2018
Look out for these names this season.
A footballer who aims high is always looking to find new challenges and surpass his own personal records. Here are 10 players who could well have their best season ever, in 2017/2018.
#10 Malcom
Malcom is still 20 years old, and after a full season in Ligue 1, the Brazilian has adapted to life in France and is set to show his real potential. The Bordeaux man has had a bright start, having already scored two goals and provided two assists in three league games already.