10 players that are too good for the Championship

B. Roberts
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.79K   //    28 Jul 2018, 15:24 IST

Aston Villa v Middlesbrough - Sky Bet Championship Play Off Semi Final:Second Leg
Jack Grealish shrugs off a Middlesbrough defender as he closes in on goal

Sometimes players can find themselves stuck in a rut, through no real fault of their own. Being a great footballer is one thing, but it won't win you trophies. You need the other ten players on the pitch with you to perform to the same standard if you're to get anywhere. Unfortunately, that's not possible for some of the players on this list, and if anything, they deserve to seek a move elsewhere.

The Championship is a gruelling league to be in, as it features 24 teams from around the country, meaning that there are 46 games to be played over the course of a single campaign. Add to that the cup ties (FA Cup and League Cup) throughout the season, and you can see why so many players desperately flee from clubs that get relegated from the Premier League.

On the other hand, for younger players looking to prove a point, the Championship serves as a big stage to showcase your ability. The likes of Jack Grealish and James Chester are both great examples: Grealish struggled in the Premier League, with the pressure weighing down heavily on his young shoulders, and it wasn't until Villa got relegated that he had a real opportunity to prove his worth - and he did just that.

As for James Chester, he had a torrid time at West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League, and it took his move to Villa a couple of years ago for him to really find his groove. He's now a key defender for the Villains, and also wears the captain's armband.

In this list, I'm going to share with you the ten players that I think deserve a move back to the Premier League, simply because they're far too good for the Championship now. After a certain point, there's not much more you can do, development-wise, in this league, and so the players in question need to find their move sooner rather than later.

#10 Matej Vydra (Derby County)

Derby County v Nottingham Forest - Sky Bet Championship
Matej Vydra

Matej Vydra has always been considered a Championship striker, mainly because of his excellent goalscoring record in the division. Most recently, Vydra scored 21 goals in 42 matches for Derby in their promotion push last season. Sadly, his performances weren't enough to secure them any such achievement, but if he had been with a better side, there's no doubt he could have scored even more.

Vydra could be a great signing for a mid-table-and-below Premier League side, who are in search of a cheap option to supplement their attack. At just £7m, Vydra would be an absolute bargain for any team looking to hoist him out of the swamp.

Where might Matej Vydra end up?

Vydra has been linked with a plethora of clubs this summer, including a couple of Premier League teams, but it's Leeds United who appear to be the frontrunner in the race for his signature, according to TalkSport.

