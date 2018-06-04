2018 FIFA World Cup: 10 players who could light up the tournament

This slideshow consists of the top 10 footballers to look out for in the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.

Manav Jain CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jun 2018, 19:10 IST

The FIFA World Cup trophy

If you live in India, you would know that the FIFA World Cup is due to start in just another 10 days!! June is finally here and we can't contain our excitement for the biggest event in the world anymore. The World Cup with all its history and tradition will feature some of the biggest stars in international football facing off against each other and is a good exposure for the younger players to showcase their talent and take the game and their lives to the next level. Many players post the World Cup have moved to clubs in record-breaking deals after their fabulous display, something we can expect this time as well.

Germany is the defending champions and favorites among other countries like France, Spain, Brazil, and Argentina. Belgium are the dark horses with their golden generation of football while teams like Egypt and Switzerland have players in their ranks to excite.

Now is the time when the entire nation gets behind their players and cheers for their country as one, or for another country if they haven't qualified for the World Cup group stages as a fan. It's the month we've waited all of 2018 for and family meetings will be arranged to watch the semi-finals or finals together for dinner.

No matter which team you support, or whether you are a newbie just watching with your friends, our eyes would be on some of our favorites who we would expect big things from in the upcoming month-long footballing extravaganza.

Here is who we think the top 10 players for their respective teams in Russia could be:

#1 Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

Mohamed Salah: The Egyptian King

There's no doubt football enthusiasts will be closely following Egypt in this edition of the World Cup. That's all down to one man, Mohamed Salah, also called the Egyptian King who lit up the Premier League in the 2017-18 season scoring an unbelievable 46 goals in all competitions for Liverpool also assisting his team-mates 14 times in the process.

If this man is able to continue his season form into the World Cup after his heart-breaking injury in the UEFA Champions League Final against Real Madrid, there is no doubt Egypt could be headed to break records and reach the knockout rounds for the first time in their footballing history.