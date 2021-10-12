10 footballers who did nothing for the clubs they signed for

Some footballers come to new clubs, seek out opportunities to win and conquer their respective competitions. Others do the exact opposite: join a new club and achieve the bare minimum, or worse, before leaving with more shame than fanfare.

Transfers are usually great news for a club: depth in different positions needs to be filled, a key player who's left the team needs to be replaced, a potential future star needs first-team opportunities. Most of the time, footballers join their new clubs and progress in their careers, even exceeding the expectations of the fans and club as well.

Premier League @premierleague The summer transfer window is now closed 🔒However, clubs can still complete transfers after 2300 BST if they have submitted a deal sheet before the deadlineMore on deal sheets: preml.ge/cm3buc The summer transfer window is now closed 🔒However, clubs can still complete transfers after 2300 BST if they have submitted a deal sheet before the deadlineMore on deal sheets: preml.ge/cm3buc https://t.co/OnCF1RoLG8

However, the headaches start when the new player plays a few games and performs so underwhelmingly that the manager is forced to almost ignore him during matchday. The club then has to embarrassingly put the player back on the market or release him as soon as there's a chance to do so.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball Willian's social media antics as Arsenal flop leaves parting shot before sealing transfer mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Willian's social media antics as Arsenal flop leaves parting shot before sealing transfermirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/JrBWdclWao

In this article, we take a look at 10 such footballers who did nothing for their new clubs, thanks to their disappointing and subpar performances:

#10 Eric Djemba-Djemba | Manchester United

Eric Djemba Djemba of Manchester United celebrates scoring

The highlight of Eric Djemba-Djemba's career with Manchester United was perhaps his winning goal in a League Cup match against Leeds United. Apart from that, the vast majority of his appearances for the Red Devils were extremely disappointing.

The star arrived at Old Trafford, after impressing at Nantes, for £3.5 million in 2003. After spending just two years with the Red Devils, Djemba-Djemba managed to play only 20 Premier League games.

Throughout his time at Manchester United, the star had subpar performances and he was eventually shipped off to Aston Villa. Notably, his poor showings continued with Aston Villa and he managed only 11 league games for the club. It was no shock when he eventually left the Premier League for Qatar in 2007.

#9 Benni McCarthy | West Ham United

Ajax Cape Town Training Session

For someone who had had a great career with Ajax, Celta Vigo, Porto and Blackburn, Benni McCarthy should have been a great buy for West Ham United. However, it ended up being the opposite. Joining the club on the winter transfer day deadline in 2010, the former South African international began what can only be termed as a miserable stint.

Within a year of his transfer, McCarthy had played less than 350 minutes of football in total. West Ham decided to omit him from the playing squad for the remainder of the season, while offering him a £1 million settlement to terminate his contract and leave the club. He eventually retired after playing for the Orlando Pirates in his home country of South Africa.

