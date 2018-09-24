10 Players with most Red Cards in Premier League

A Red Card, No Problem...

Football players receiving a red card is not a thing that we see quite often in the game of football and especially in the Premier League.

For a long time, many players have come and gone. And some of them have made a record in receiving a few red cards during their lengthy playing career.

Some of these players have learned from their mistakes and moved on from it. But speaking of the other players, they didn't do the same due to which they were made to walk-off the field before the game even got ended.

So, today in the list we're going to take a look at those players who received some red cards just because of their cool that they lose on the field. (All stats has been taken from Premier League)

Richard Dunne- 8

Richard Dunne is an Irish footballer. He's retired from the game now. The last club he played for was Queens Park Rangers and Aston Villa as a midfielder.

He's standing on the no.1 position with 8 red cards. Three of them he received with Everton and five with Manchester United.

Due to which he had to leave early from the ground.he has the record of 10 Premier League goals in his 431 appearances, he's more famous for his record of most red cards in Premier League history.

Duncan Ferguson- 8

Famously known as "Big Dunc" and "Duncan Disorderly", Duncan Ferguson is a Scottish footballer.

He is often known for his aggressive style of gaming due to which he has received 8 red card tieing the record of Richard Dunne. He has most notably played for the Premier League clubs of Everton and New Castle.

Because of his aggression on the field, he was once sentenced to three-month prison because he headbutted a player.

Patrick Vieira- 8

Patrick Vieira is a French footballer who is famously known for his time spent at the club Arsenal.

He was just the same as "Big Dunc" famously known for his aggression on the field. Throughout his seventeen-years of playing career, he received a total of eight red cards.

Due to this, he was once restricted to play a total of six matches and a fine of £45,000. Patrick is now acting as a coach for the club Nice.

