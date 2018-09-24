Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

10 Players with most Red Cards in Premier League

Saurav Chaudhary
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
108   //    24 Sep 2018, 19:38 IST

A Red Card, No Problem...
A Red Card, No Problem...

Football players receiving a red card is not a thing that we see quite often in the game of football and especially in the Premier League. 

For a long time, many players have come and gone. And some of them have made a record in receiving a few red cards during their lengthy playing career. 

Some of these players have learned from their mistakes and moved on from it. But speaking of the other players, they didn't do the same due to which they were made to walk-off the field before the game even got ended.

So, today in the list we're going to take a look at those players who received some red cards just because of their cool that they lose on the field. (All stats has been taken from Premier League)

Richard Dunne- 8

Richard Dunne is an Irish footballer. He's retired from the game now. The last club he played for was Queens Park Rangers and Aston Villa as a midfielder. 

He's standing on the no.1 position with 8 red cards. Three of them he received with Everton and five with Manchester United.

Due to which he had to leave early from the ground.he has the record of 10 Premier League goals in his 431 appearances, he's more famous for his record of most red cards in Premier League history.

Duncan Ferguson- 8

Famously known as "Big Dunc" and "Duncan Disorderly", Duncan Ferguson is a Scottish footballer.

He is often known for his aggressive style of gaming due to which he has received 8 red card tieing the record of Richard Dunne. He has most notably played for the Premier League clubs of Everton and New Castle.

Because of his aggression on the field, he was once sentenced to three-month prison because he headbutted a player.

Patrick Vieira- 8

Patrick Vieira is a French footballer who is famously known for his time spent at the club Arsenal.

He was just the same as "Big Dunc" famously known for his aggression on the field. Throughout his seventeen-years of playing career, he received a total of eight red cards.

Due to this, he was once restricted to play a total of six matches and a fine of £45,000. Patrick is now acting as a coach for the club Nice.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Lee Cattermole Patrick Vieira Football Top 5/Top 10 Old Trafford Football Leisure Reading
Saurav Chaudhary
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
No fist No Fury. Call it what you want.
5 Controversial Red Cards in recent times
RELATED STORY
10 legendary strikers who were unable to win UEFA...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo's 5 Most Controversial Red Cards
RELATED STORY
Forbes 2018: Top 10 most valuable football clubs
RELATED STORY
5 best performing players on UEFA Champions League...
RELATED STORY
10 players who never won the Champions League
RELATED STORY
7 players who will face their former clubs in the...
RELATED STORY
Highest paid players in the top 5 European leagues 
RELATED STORY
Top 5 unexpected managerial exits
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Goalscorers in Champions League History
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
02 Oct HOF MAN 10:25 PM Hoffenheim vs Manchester City
02 Oct JUV YOU 10:25 PM Juventus vs Young Boys
03 Oct OLY SHA 12:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Shakhtar Donetsk
03 Oct CSK REA 12:30 AM CSKA Moskva vs Real Madrid
03 Oct ROM VIK 12:30 AM Roma vs Viktoria Plzeň
03 Oct MAN VAL 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Valencia
03 Oct BAY AJA 12:30 AM Bayern München vs Ajax
03 Oct AEK BEN 12:30 AM AEK Athens vs Benfica
03 Oct PSG CRV 10:25 PM PSG vs Crvena Zvezda
03 Oct LOK SCH 10:25 PM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Schalke 04
04 Oct ATL CLU 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Brugge
04 Oct BOR MON 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Monaco
04 Oct TOT BAR 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Barcelona
04 Oct PSV INT 12:30 AM PSV vs Internazionale
04 Oct NAP LIV 12:30 AM Napoli vs Liverpool
04 Oct POR GAL 12:30 AM Porto vs Galatasaray
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us