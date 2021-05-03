Over the years, the Premier League has become a graveyard for some of the most talented athletes in football. The speed and physicality of the English top-flight has gotten the better of several footballers. Sometimes it's expectations that come with exorbitant transfer fees that weigh players down.

Many footballers have thrived on the expectations upon joining their clubs. The likes of Eric Cantona, Thierry Henry, Sergio Aguero and Cristiano Ronaldo lived for the big stage and were never overwhelmed by the occasion.

However, sometimes players succumb to the pressure and can't prove themselves when given a chance by their managers. These players often seek moves away from England after a short stint in the Premier League and can sometimes recapture their form at other clubs in different countries.

On that note, let's look at 10 Premier League flops who proved themselves elsewhere.

#10 Juan Cuadrado

The versatile Colombian made a name for himself at Fiorentina before impressing for his national team at the 2014 FIFA World Cup. His performances earned him a move to Chelsea in February 2015 in a deal worth £26 million, which also saw Mohamed Salah join Fiorentina on loan.

Juan Cuadrado made just thirteen league appearances for Chelsea in half a season with the club before being loaned out to Juventus for the next two campaigns. The winger was barely given a chance to prove himself with the Blues.

However, Cuadrado rejuvenated his career while on loan at Juventus, immediately becoming a regular starter for the club. He earned himself a permanent move to Turin in 2017 in a deal worth €20 million. The speedster is currently a key member of Andrea Pirlo's squad because of his ability to play as a winger, right-back and wing-back.

#9 Henrikh Mkhitariyan

Manchester United v AS Roma - UEFA Europa League Semi Final: Leg One

The Armenian was one of the most creative midfielders in Europe when he made the move to Old Trafford, as he had recorded 11 goals 15 assists. He was awarded the Bundesliga's Players' Player of the season award at the end of the season.

Mkhitaryan struggled to cope with the speed and physicality of the Premier League in his first few months with the club, but soon became a regular in Manchester United's starting XI under Jose Mourinho.

In his second season with the club, Mkhitaryan was often left on the bench as Mourinho preferred to play a more defensive-minded midfielder. He was eventually used as part of a swap deal to bring Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal to Manchester United.

Mkhitaryan was tipped to succeed at Arsenal because of the club's free-flowing, possession-based style of football. The 32-year-old, however, failed to have the desired impact during his time with the club and was eventually sent to AS Roma on a loan deal.

The former Dortmund star has become one of Roma's star players since joining the club. He has contributed 18 goals in just 60 appearances for the Italian giants and has formed a formidable partnership with Edin Dzeko.

