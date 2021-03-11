10 quickest players to score 20 UEFA Champions League goals

Erling Haaland inspired Borussia Dortmund to the quarter-finals of the 2020-21 Champions League with another stellar performance.

The Norwegian ace struck a brace against Sevilla at home for a 5-3 aggregate win for Dortmund, bringing his tally up to ten for the season in the competition. In the process, he became one of the quickest players to reach 20 Champions League goals, reaching the mark in just 14 games.

While he still has a long way to go before catching up with some illustrious names in the Champions League's all-time list, it's still an impressive return, considering Haaland only debuted in the competition 18 months ago.

Ten quickest players to score 20 goals in the Champions League:

Haaland, at 20 years, is the youngest player in Champions League history to score 20 goals in the competition. On that note, let's find out the ten quickest players to score 20 Champions League goals.

#10 Marco Simone - 35 games

Marco Simone's 20th Champions League strike came in a hat-trick against Sturm Graz in 2000.

A talented striker in his day, Marco Simone scored 150 goals for the likes of AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and AS Monaco.

Marco Simone logó un hat-trick a los 24 minutos de un Rosenborg-Milan de 1996. Es el triplete más tempranero en TODA la historia de la Champions.

He often turned up for his sides in the Champions League, too, scoring 23 goals in 40 games, which includes two hat-tricks, the first of which came inside 24 minutes, a record.

#9 Karim Benzema - 34 games

Karim Benzema scored his 20th Champions League goal against Ajax during a 3-0 win in 2011.

Karim Benzema has scored in each of his last 16 seasons in the Champions League and needs just three more goals to surpass Raul's tally of 71.

Karim Benzema has now scored 69 Champions League goals in his career, only four players in the competition's history have more.



Nice. #UCL pic.twitter.com/mYbesHWeNr — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 9, 2020

However, his beginnings in the competition were modest. The veteran Real Madrid striker only brought up his 20th strike in the competition in his seventh Champions League campaign, doing so against Ajax in 2011 while playing for the Los Blancos.

