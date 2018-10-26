10 Reasons why Premier League is the most followed league in the world

Premier League is often regarded as ‘The greatest show on the planet’. With its broadcast network in more than 212 territories to almost 643 million homes, it has an approximate viewership of 4.7 billion worldwide.

Its colossal reach can be estimated by the fact that it is watched by almost 62% of the total people on the earth which makes it the most watched football league in the world. Football is the most popular sport but what makes Premier League stands out as an undisputed leader among its more than 200 compatriots? Let us find out:

#1 History and Stature of Football Clubs

Wolverhampton Wanderers has formed 141 years ago. This is a picture from their initial days.

All 20 football clubs in the Premier League 2018-19 season are more than 100 years old. These clubs not only have a huge legacy behind but they also have generations of followership.

As some of the first football clubs were set up in the United Kingdom, they are well known to most of the people. 100 years ago, Britain also had several colonies throughout the world. They not only introduced the beautiful sport to their colonies but also major the football clubs of their original land. It is due to this reason, the Premier League is recognizable worldwide.

#2 Competitiveness

Six different clubs have won Premier League till now. Four of them have won it more than once.

Premier League was founded in the year 1992 and since then six different clubs have won it. Among these, four clubs namely Manchester United (13), Chelsea (5), Arsenal (3) and Manchester City (3) have lifted the trophy more than once.

Among all major leagues throughout the world, no league has such a distribution of power. The battle for the top four spots for Champions League qualification is even more enticing. With all the money flow in the lucrative Premier League, there has been a major shift in power.

Now clubs like Tottenham and Everton are rubbing shoulders equally with the big five clubs: Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City. The competition is not only limited to the top end of the table but it is equally tantalizing at the bottom as well.

Relegation battles are often extended till the last day of the season. The competitiveness and unpredictability of this league draw an extra attention of the viewers.

