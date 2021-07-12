10 talking points from Italy's win over England | UEFA Euro 2020 Final

Italy recovered from a goal down to beat England in a nervy penalty shootout to lift the Euro 2020 title at the Wembley Stadium in London.

England made the perfect start when they opened the scoring inside two minutes, with Luke Shaw scoring his first international goal in the biggest match of his career.

However, the hosts failed to build on their lead even as the excellent Federico Chiesa spurned two gilt-edged opportunities for the Azzuri.

Italy upped the ante and were back on level terms midway through the second half when Leonardo Bonucci tucked home from close range after a goal-mouth melee. Italy could have sealed the game in normal time, but Domenico Berardi failed to lob Pickford.

In extra time, both teams had opportunities to win the game, but the chances went begging, and a penalty shootout ensued, only the second in European Championship history after 1976.

Following two successful kicks, Andrea Belotti's penalty was saved by Jordan Pickford. While Harry Maguire put England into the lead, it proved to be short-lived.

Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, introduced moments before the end of extra time, missed their efforts and the stage was once again set up for Jorginho to seal it for Italy. The midfielder, who hit the Azzurri's winning spot-kick against Spain in the semis, saw his effort saved by Pickford.

But Bukayo Saka's tame penalty was comfortably saved by Donnarumma to confirm Italy's victory.

On that note, let's have a look at ten interesting stats from the game.

#10 Giorgio Chiellini is the oldest captain to start a European Championship final

Giorgio Chiellini had an excellent game for Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

He may be 36, but Giorgio Chiellini plays with the youthful exuberance of a player ten years younger.

Against England in the Euro 2020 final, the Juventus player led Italy from the front, commanding his backline and orchestrating play from the back. In the process, Chiellini became the oldest player to start a European Championship final as the captain, overtaking his illustrious compatriot Gianluigi Buffon.

36 - At 36 years and 331 days, Giorgio Chiellini becomes the oldest player to start a final at the EURO as captain, overtaking Gianluigi Buffon already with Italy in the final lost to Spain in 2012 (34 years and 154 days). Captain. #EURO2020 #ITA pic.twitter.com/b3NxPzunXV — OptaIvan (@OptaIvan) July 11, 2021

Chiellini was also a presence at the other end of the pitch and almost scored Italy's equaliser before his defensive partner Leonardo Bonucci scored.

#9 Luke Shaw scores the fastest-ever goal in a European Championship final

Luke Shaw (right) opened the scoring for England in the UEFA Euro 2020 Final.

Playing only his 16th international game, Luke Shaw could not have chosen a more opportune moment to open his account for England.

The 25-year-old produced a smart finish in only the second minute of the game to provide England a dream start against Italy in the Euro 2020 final. That marked the fastest goal ever scored in a European Championship final.

1:57 - Luke Shaw's opener was the quickest ever goal scored in the final of the European Championships, as well as his first ever for the England national team. Dream. #ENG #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/l80WW6f4ZL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 11, 2021

Shaw continued to be a lively presence at both ends of the pitch and also performed his defensive duties with aplomb.

#8 Leonardo Bonucci becomes the oldest player to score in a European Championship final

Leonardo Bonucci

Leonardo Bonucci scored in the second half to level proceedings for Italy in the Euro 2020 final against England. That made the 34-year-old Juventus centre-back the oldest to score in a European Championship final, beating the previous record by almost four years.

34 & 71 - Leonardo Bonucci (34 years and 71 days) has become the oldest scorer in a EURO final, beating the previous record of Bernd Hölzenbein in 1976 (30 years and 103 days). Strike.#ItaliaInghilterra #Euro2020Final #EURO2020 #ITAENG pic.twitter.com/0VC6UhTJOZ — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) July 11, 2021

It was only the seventh goal he has scored for the Azzurri in 110 games, and his first in 17 games at the Euros.

#7 Bukayo Saka is the fourth-youngest player to feature in a European Championship final

Bukayo Saka (centre) had a night to forget.

Bukayo Saka came on for England as a second-half appearance substitute in the Euro 2020 final. That made the teenager the fourth-youngest player to appear in the title match of the European Championship.

19 - Aged 19 years and 309 days, Bukayo Saka is the fourth-youngest player to appear in the finals of the European Championships, after Renato Sanches (2016), Cristiano Ronaldo (2004) and Anatoliy Baidachniy (1972). Super. #ENG #EURO2020 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 11, 2021

Only Renato Sanches (2016), Cristiano Ronaldo (2004) and Anatoliy Baidachniy (1972) were younger than Saka when they featured in a Euro final.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra